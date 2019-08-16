EARLY HISTORY: Mrs. Nelli Goyette, one of six girls, was born in 1899 near Norman, and she married Charles Goyette in 1925.
The John Rainbolts came to Warm Beach from Colorado, with eight children being born to their union.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Among prominent pioneer folks were John and Guro Sande Locke, with 10 children in their family.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
Goldie Leirfall was employed at the East Stanwood Post Office.
Due to illness, Town Marshal Bill Jordan resigned, and Albert Moe became marshal.
Miss Mayfair Floe of Florence was the winner of the princess contest.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Frank Nielson of East Stanwood was awarded seven first prizes from the state Gladiolus Society Exhibit at Auburn.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Roads were oiled in the new Camano Island State Park.
Twin City Sportsmen, in conjunction with the county Sportsmen’s Council, planted over 3,000 pheasants throughout the county.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
The Twin City area had no civil defense director, a job involving work but no pay.
City councilmen favored formation of a police reserve unit.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
The city approved $650 for the fire department to buy additional equipment to suit up its 39-member crew.
Stanwood Camano Escrow Co. opened a new office in the First Federal building.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Youngquist Farms grew 90 acres of cucumbers north of Stanwood. Many Stanwood youngsters picked veggies for money to buy school clothes.
Mike Harris, now of Camano Island, bought The Buckboard Tavern and changed the name to The Sundowner (now the Stanwood Grill).
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Father James Geoghegan and Father Colm Stone arrived at St. Cecilia Church.
A big sea lion made himself at home on Cavalero Beach.
Island County commissioners approved water lines for Terry’s Corner.
Ron Olson of Stanwood won the high jump in his age group at the State Centennial in Spokane.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
A Warm Beach store robber was caught after forgetting to don his disguise in time.
Island County pondered the future of farms on Camano after a ruling by the Growth Management Hearings Board.
Gene Fleming, a retired 27-year employee of this paper as pressman, passed away recently.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Because of the heat wave, farmers were irrigating crops because June and July were the driest months since 1951.
Design Stanwood began work on the Taste of Port Susan, a new event planned for the future.
A coffee stand in Stanwood Camano Village was broken into; energy drinks and a small amount of cash were taken.
Shane Jensen, Stanwood High School’s resource officer, was named School Officer of the Year from the state School Safety Organization.
Josh Ferris, 12, of Stanwood placed first in the regional Pokemon Video Game Competition.
