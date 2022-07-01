June 28, 1912
Hartney’s Style Shop in Stanwood ran an ad in the Stanwood Tidings newspaper for men’s “union suits” for $1. Union suits were a name for one-piece top and bottom underwear.
June 29, 1922
The Stillaguamish Band invested $1,400 in new instruments. The popular area entertainment group planned to pay its debt over time from regular performances. The band is typically hired for picnics, celebrations and business events. Meanwhile, city leaders were contemplating building a bandstand in town for the group to perform.
June 30, 1932
Stanwood and East Stanwood postmasters Trygve Lien and Charles Gunderson announced that postage rates increased to 3 cents for each ounce, up from 2 cents. The postage rates would stay the same until 1952.
July 2, 1942
The growing Whidbey Air Base meant that there were at least 500 people looking for housing in the Stanwood-Camano area, according to the Twin City News. The recently established ferry between Camano and Whidbey allowed the base workers to easily live in Stanwood. City officials urged the owners of any vacant house or people with rooms to rent to list them at once.
June 26, 1952
A Seattle man was caught killing deer on Camano Island out of season for the second time in two years. He was fined $250 in 1951, but the judge increased the fine to $500 with the latest offense. “He says he felt pretty sure that he has learned his lesson and that any shooting he does hereafter out of season will be through a camera,” the Twin City News reported.
June 28, 1962
Work was nearing completion on the East Stanwood Elementary School, which would later become Church Creek Elementary. The school was torn down in 2018 to make way for the new Church Creek Campus that houses Lincoln Hill High, Lincoln Academy and the Saratoga School.
June 28, 1972
Petitions were circulating around the Stanwood-Camano area seeking to force a vote that, if approved, would establish a port. The Stanwood-Camano port would have three commissioners with the purpose of owning, developing and operating industrial lands.
June 30, 1982
More than 200 people turned out at a PUD meeting to protest the Bonneville Power Administration’s planned 73% rate hike. Public comment raged for several hours and concluded with a man who said: “The reality of the situation is that people are hurting. It’s obscene.”
June 24, 1992
About a dozen Snohomish County residents started a petition to form “Freedom County.” The county — which would be the north sliver of Snohomish County — would have about 24,000 registered voters, meaning about 12,000 would need to sign a petition to form the new county. Proponents said the smaller county would be exempt from the state’s new Growth Management Act, which they said place too many restrictions on rural landowners.
July 2, 2002
Chris Dunbar, an 18-year-old from Camano Island, was taken by the Atlanta Braves in the 49th round of the Major League Baseball draft. The left-handed left fielder planned to play at college, allowing the team to watch how he developed.
June 26, 2012
Stanwood man Greg Spooner, who rowed across the Atlantic Ocean in 2006, was preparing to accomplish the feat again later in 2012. The first adventure took the physical therapist from New York to England. This trip would venture from Africa to America. To prepare, he rowed around Vancouver Island in May 2012.
July 3, 2012
The Stanwood High ag mechanics class created the large metal crab on display at the Camano Commons at Terry’s Corner. The sculpture, inspired by the “Hammering Man” outside the Seattle Art Museum, is 20 feet tall and still stands today. The project “gives these kids a chance to show what they’ve learned in metalwork and sales,” teacher Darryl Main said.
