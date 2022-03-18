March 16, 1922
Stanwood officials launched a “Build With The Birds” campaign, encouraging people to build more homes in Stanwood. With lumber prices low, demand for “newer and better homes” high and an abundance of labor, officials began a push to boost construction. “Do your part. Get that new home started now. Let’s postpone no longer,” read an advertisement by the city and construction businesses in the Stanwood News.
March 17, 1932
Law enforcement officers spoke to grange members about an uptick in crime during the economic recession. “The pirates of by-gone days were gentlemen compared with the gangster and racketeer of today,” they told the Twin City News. “The time has arrived to let the American eagle swoop down on the vulture of crime and destroy this evil bird of prey forever.”
March 19, 1942
The South Camano Grange’s ninth annual Camano Clam Dinner attracted more than 300 guests — about 100 more than expected. “The committee ‘found itself out in the Sound’ with no place to go … but you couldn’t keep down a determined Granger,” according to the Twin City News. Tickets to the fundraiser sold for 10 cents each.
March 20, 1952
Volunteers were making “good progress” building a new addition to the South Camano Grange, including installing updated plumbing. Nearby residents were continuing to host “card parties” to raise money for the improvements. The addition would include a stage, two restrooms and extra kitchen space.
March 22, 1962
Blackie, a 14-year-old Labrador retriever and unofficial Stanwood mascot, died. The beloved dog would make daily shopping trips into town, stopping at Allan’s Cash Grocery and Bar-Z Market, and greeting people and pets along the way.
“Blackie would bark to announce his arrival and then wait patiently for his quota of wrapped meat scraps. He would carefully carry the package home before eating a morsel,” according to an account in the Stanwood News. He stayed home Sundays “knowing full well the shops were closed.” Once a year, Blackie’s owner, Mel Burrill, would wrap payment in a package, and the dog would deliver it to the shop owners.
March 15, 1972
After the initial maintenance and operations levy was rejected by voters, Stanwood School Board approved sending a reduced levy back to voters in May. The proposed levy asked voters for $240,000 per year — about equal to what property owners were paying under the previous levy. However, the lower levy would still leave the district about $70,000 in the red.
March 24, 1982
The Washington State Attorney General’s office filed an appeal against a proposed Whidbey-Camano car ferry. Officials argued the proposal should be rejected by the state Utilities and Transportation Commission because it lacked data and research to support the need. “Dreams and ideas are not sufficient unless they are grounded on concrete realistic proposals,” the office wrote.
March 25, 1992
Hundreds of people turned out to a series of public forums around north Snohomish County to discuss the Growth Management act. Most in attendance expressed fears that the law would rob property owners of development options. Several grassroots property-rights groups emerged and vowed to attempt to repeal the act.
March 27, 2002
Several inches of snow fell in Stanwood and on Camano Island on the first day of spring, closing schools and businesses.
March 20, 2012
Camano Island stained glass artist Jack Archibald installed a glass mural on the front doors to the Terry’s Corner fire station. “I want to live in an area that integrates art in its public places, that uses art to enhance our architecture, that gives dignity to our workplaces and adds aesthetics to our communities,” he said.
