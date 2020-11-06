Nov. 1, 1910
The dam at the head of Hatt Slough was completed. It lasted until floodwaters destroyed it in 1915.
Nov. 2, 1920
Martin Tjerne and the boom company purchased the 145-foot passenger stern-wheeler S.G. Simpson. Renamed the E.G. English, they converted it to use as a tugboat to haul logs to Stanwood once or twice a week. It was fitted with a dredger-type spud (spade or shovel) that helped keep the channel clear for the tugs. Fred Dahlgren was mate on the tugboat E.G. English.
Nov. 4, 1930
The H&H Railway track was moved closer to the pavement, and the former rail bed was paved with cement. The 1-mile track served Stanwood for more than 30 years and was once featured in nationally syndicated newspapers as “The shortest railroad in the world.”
Nov. 5, 1940
Voters re-elected President Franklin Roosevelt to an unprecedented third term and the Twin City News wrote under the headline “Will Go Down In History As Bitterest Campaign Since Lincoln” that “The election is over, and, for that at least, we’re glad. It was a bitter campaign and in many persons showed the baser metals that lie below the veneer. Political heat ran high above blood temperature. Seldom did one hear a discussion of party platform; much of the talk was a portrayal of Roosevelt as a “pink” and Willkie as a tool of the vested interests.”
Nov. 7, 1950
“Rosie” Erickson discontinued his East Stanwood furniture store business, located south across the street from today’s police station. A two-story brick building, it took up a half block from 88th to the alley.
Nov. 1, 1960
The Kennedy-Nixon debate was on television at Stanwood City Hall for public viewing. And the Stanwood News urged readers to reject state Initiative 205, which would have allowed by-the-drink sales of hard liquor at taverns.
“We can’t see where this one will solve any problems, while on the other hand, it could be the source of some new ones,” the editorial espoused. Voters did reject I-205.
Nov. 5, 1970
Josephine Sunset Home readied for the groundbreaking on its $470,000 new addition. The new wing — with 30 rooms, medical rooms, a courtyard and more — adjoined the 1963 addition to become the fourth addition to the original building.
Nov. 5, 1980
The Stanwood News officially changed its name to the Stanwood/Camano NEWS to convey its increase in Camano Island coverage. It was the fourth name-change in the newspaper’s history. It was first known as the Stanwood Tidings, then the Stanwood News, the Twin City News and the Stanwood News again.
Nov. 6, 1990
Bova International found a new home on Camano Island, after operating for years east of Stanwood. Bova became globally-known for transplanting calf embryos into host heifers in an effort to breed higher-producing livestock.
Nov. 7, 2000
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake added a scare on Halloween. The 12:38 a.m. quake — centered just off north Camano Island — was felt by many. “It was one big boom,” a Island County Sheriif’s Office spokeswoman told the Stanwood Camano News. No damage was reported. It wasn’t the first Halloween quake for the region — an earthquake also struck on Oct. 31, 1940, “toppling vases and brac-a-brac," according to the Twin City News.
Nov. 2, 2010
Pat and Don Foss of Camano Island met President Obama recently in their son’s backyard in Seattle at an informal gathering. It was arranged by Jordan Royer, son of former Seattle Mayor Charles Royer. As Jordan was politically active, he looked for a representative family to host the president and chose the Fosses. Also present was Sen. Patty Murray, Gov. Christine Gregoire, Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn and U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott. Pat Foss stood beside the president for photos, and afterward, he hugged each of the women and kissed their cheek. Don said his wife would probably never wash her cheek.
