Dec. 22, 1911
The Stanwood Town Council met to vote on a request from the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co., asking permission to erect an illuminating sign in front of its office. The council voted to approve the sign, which would be erected under the supervision of the city's street committee.
Dec. 17, 1931
Stanwood and East Stanwood officials “were perturbed over the new survey of a cut-off road,” according to the Twin City News. The potential new road would direct travelers around the Twin Cities, not through it. The Stanwood Commercial Club wrote a letter to the state expressing dismay and asked that the route take people into the Twin Cities.
Dec. 18, 1941
In a joint meeting of the Stanwood and East Stanwood city councils, officials elected C.J. Gunderson to serve as the area’s first civilian defense coordinator. His duties included organizing citizens who volunteer to help with the war effort. “Your home, your security, your very life is threatened,” he warned as part of his effort to register people.
Dec. 20, 1951
For the second time in 18 months, the same Camano Island family saw their home completely burn down. The Stonecipher family was returning from the Parcher Turkey Farm near Camp Pleasant to see their home explode in flames. The community came together in May 1950 to help the family rebuild after a previous fire, according to the Twin City News. No cause was determined for either fire. The family decided to not rebuild a second time and instead moved out of the area.
Dec. 21, 1961
The Stanwood Post Office distributed a then-record 16,430 letters in one day on Dec. 18, 1961. Postmaster Lars Sagen said the total did not include packages. In all, the post office employed 19 employees to handle the crush.
Dec. 22, 1971
Local leaders sent a delegation to Olympia to plead with state officials to pave Highway 530 from Stanwood to Conway. The rough road was seeing increased traffic, including painful ambulance rides, officials noted. State officials said they would compromise by paving three miles of the route.
Dec. 23, 1981
The Stanwood City Council decided against asking voters to approve a bond of $125,000 to pay for cost overruns on the city’s efforts to improve 271th Street connecting east and west downtown areas of Stanwood. Officials were left with the option to issue interest-bearing warrants to local banks to cover the cost.
Dec. 18, 1991
To help combat an increase of illegal dumping on Camano Island, Island County commissioners enacted a $125 fine. Some protested that the fine was too low, one person adding: “If somebody dumps their garbage on my land, I’ll deal with it. I don’t need Island County to do it for me.”
Dec. 18, 2001
NOAH animal shelter announced it would soon start construction on a state-of-the-art animal adoption center. The facility would be built on part of a 17-acre site near the 300th Street exit on Interstate 5 and feature a veterinary clinic, grooming facilities and trails.
Dec. 20, 2011
Colton Harris-Moore pled guilty to 32 crimes in Island, Snohomish and San Juan counties. Harris-Moore was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Known in the media as the Barefoot Bandit, Harris-Moore stole planes and boats over a year and a half, eventually crossing the country before being arrested in the Bahamas in 2010. “I will serve (the sentence) with humility,” he wrote the judge.
