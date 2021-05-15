Class of 1901

The eighth grade graduating class of 1901 was among the first (if not the first) commencement at Stanwood’s North Street Grade School. Pictured with Principal Katherine Anderson, they are, in front row: Vesta Richards, Ella Thompson, Carl Foss, Martha Mathies and Pete Moe. Back row: Chris Evans, Simon Matterand, Principal Anderson, Jenni Gilchrist and Gus Mathies.

 SC News file

Early History

After nine students graduated from the eighth grade at North Street Grade School in 1901, they had to go elsewhere for advanced instruction as there was no high school curriculum in Stanwood.

May 9, 1911

The grammar school track team competed in the district meet held at Snohomish and came away with second place.

May 12, 1931

Benefits from a Commercial Club dance bought new streetlights for Stanwood.

May 13, 1941

Electricity came to 63 new customers along the west shore of Lake Goodwin for the first time.

May 8, 1951

Cecil B. Fisch of Orting was elected Stanwood superintendent of schools to replace Wendell Phipps, who, along with Lloyd Amundson, received the Honorary Chapter Farmers Degree by FFA.

May 9, 1961

Victoria Garden Club consisted of members wanting to improve the Victoria Community Hall along 288th Street NE in Stanwood. The building, built in 1922, is in use today as a private residence, but faint lettering "Victoria Community Hall" can still be seen on the front.

May 11, 1971

Terry Ennis became the new football coach at Stanwood High School. In his third season, he led the Spartans (11-1) to a state berth in football. At the time of his death in 2007, Ennis ranked second in state history in prep football coaching victories, with a record of 287-87 and three state championships. He was a head coach for 36 years, with stops in Stanwood, Bellarmine Prep of Tacoma, Renton, Cascade of Everett and Archbishop Murphy.

May 12, 1981

A beautification project by the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce helped build and install wooden flower planters in the downtown area.

May 14, 1991

A Snohomish County church network, which included Stanwood, formed to provide homeless people a warm place to sleep at night.

May 11, 2001

Friends of Camano Island Parks, a non-profit community organization, raised $224,000 to buy Four Springs Lake Preserve. The 50-acre site officially became part of Island County’s open space and park system.

May 10, 2011

A fire at Utsalady Farm ruined thousands of basil plants, melted portions of the greenhouses and gutted the processing/packaging facilities on Camano Island. The farm, started in 1999, caught fire sometime around dawn. The basil crop was sold locally in Haggens grocery stores.

