July 12, 1912
Local leaders placed a notice in the Stanwood Tidings newspaper to inform people that construction of the Davis Slough bridge connecting Camano and Stanwood was underway. During work, one lane only would be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day during construction.
July 13, 1922
The Stanwood City Council again tabled a long-running debate over the city’s water mains. The council was attempting to decide between wood or steel for their pipes. Some council members argued that wood was cheaper and the only material to survive the area’s wet climate. They also worried that salt from the nearby ocean could harm steel. “With the wood pipe, that would be impossible,” they argued, citing that the wood pipe would be coated in creosote and dipped in a bath of asphaltum.
July 14, 1932
In response to the ongoing Great Depression, the Twin City News newspaper sent circulation workers to every residence in town to offer annual subscriptions for $1.50 instead of the $2 normal cost.
July 16, 1942
Pea processing started in Stanwood, but a labor shortage had company officials pleading for women and children age 16 and older to consider applying for the job. After operating for three days, the East Stanwood plant was forced to shut down for lack of employees.
July 10, 1952
The Willard Apartments opened in Stanwood. The six-suite two-story building on Market Street featured modern amenities at the time, including an electric stove, refrigerator, automatic furnace and electric automatic washer.
July 12, 1962
The former Kayak Point Resort reopened as the Richfield Port Susan Park, a public space on the waterfront. About 400 people celebrated the park’s opening. The site had been renovated to accommodate campers, trailers and picnickers with shelters, cabins and a playground.
July 12, 1972
Massive barges and a crane were floated to the Summerland neighborhood of south Camano Island to help rebuild a seawall that was destroyed in winter storms. Large boulders were stacked to form an 8-foot-high berm.
July 14, 1982
Camano Island residents complained about “draggers” — commercial fishing boats that use nets to scrape bottom fish from the seafloor. The market for bottom fish was exploding at the time. Though legal, area residents reported that crabbing had fallen off since they started operations. Residents said they planned to seek legislative action to make such trawling illegal.
July 15, 1992
Stanwood City Council was considering developing a sports complex at what is now Heritage Park. The preliminary plan called for eight ballfields, four soccer fields, batting cages, skate park, basketball courts, volleyball courts and more. To pay for the $2 million price tag, the council was considering a parks and recreation taxing district.
July 16, 2002
A Camano Island couple pleaded guilty to second-degree animal cruelty after authorities discovered 79 malnourished collie dogs on their property. The judge ordered the couple to pay for the dogs’ veterinary bills and to board the dogs at shelters as they sought new homes. They were also sentenced to electronic home monitoring and two years probation.
July 17, 2012
The city of Stanwood launched a large public outreach effort to solicit ideas, opinions and input on shaping the future of the city. The “Sustainable Destiny by Design” effort was to define a vision that would guide the growth and change of Stanwood and its future. Top concerns at the time were flood prevention and economic viability. Outside experts suggested placing a YMCA in downtown and creating a riverside park in the farmland opposite the park-and-ride near Marine Drive and Highway 532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.