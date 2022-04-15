April 13, 1922
The East Stanwood City Council passed an ordinance against bootlegging, imposing fines ranging from $99 to $250 and upward of 90 days in jail for the crime. The council also passed a law forbidding people younger than 21 from entering pool halls. The penalty was a $100 fine and work on the “chain gang,” according to the Stanwood News.
April 14, 1932
A Twin City News headline warned that “Numerous Nimrods Expected Here Friday” for opening day for fishing. The event typically attracted hundreds of out-of-town fishermen to local streams and lakes. State officials stocked local lakes and streams with 150,000 trout in preparation for the opening. At the time, "nimrod" was a term used to describe a skillful hunter.
April 16, 1942
The South Camano Grange hosted a dance to raise money to buy four air raid sirens for Camano Island. Music was to be “provided by Sheriff Tommy Clark’s Tom Cats, with the sheriff himself performing as the principal Tomcat,” the Twin City News reported.
April 17, 1952
The Twin City News reported that the newspaper was receiving an increased number of complaints from visitors who lamented the lack of signs pointing people toward area parks. “They spent so much time looking for the park that the day was too far spent to stop when it was finally located,” the newspaper wrote about one recent group venturing from Warm Beach to Camano.
April 19, 1962
Island County Commissioners gave initial approval for a plan to start ferry service between Whidbey and Camano islands. The proposed terminals would be at Madrona Beach on Camano and at a resort east of Coupeville on Whidbey. The commissioners agreed to hold more public hearings.
April 19, 1972
A new bridge opened connecting Conway to Fir Island, replacing a wooden span built in 1914 and put a ferry out of business. About 500 people came to the dedication of the $1 million bridge, 900-foot-long, 28-foot-wide bridge. The old span cost $49,000 and was extremely narrow.
April 21, 1982
Efforts to harvest clams along the east shore of Camano Island took a step forward as Island County officials approved several test sites. However, local residents complained that mechanical clam harvesters were leaving 24-inch trenches in the beaches. A state commission would analyze the operation and later grant temporary approval in July 1982.
April 22, 1992
Authorities discovered that when Camano Island homes with a 629 or 652 prefix on their telephone number dialed 911 they were connected to Snohomish County emergency services instead of Island County. Until authorities could iron out the issue, they advised people on Camano dial 629-2224 for emergencies instead of 911.
April 16, 2002
Some of the Stanwood-Camano Community Fair staff started practicing making what they hoped would become the world’s largest lefse in the Guinness Book of World Records. Lefse is a traditional soft Norwegian flatbread. Spoiler alert: The record-breaking attempt made in August 2002 failed.
April 17, 2012
Cabela’s outdoor outfitter store opened in Tulalip. The store hired 40 of its 300 employees from the Stanwood area, including the general manager.
