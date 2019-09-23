EARLY HISTORY
Mr. and Mrs. Samual Gilpatri, original owners of the Palace Hotel, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 1899.
In 1909, W. H. Conners was the manager of the Palace Hotel, headquarters for commercial men’s group.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
One of the first telephone operators in Skagit Valley was Esther Johnson of Stanwood.
Ernest Morin, formerly of Marysville, Missouri, was later fire commissioner for District 20, Lake Goodwin.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
Florence School principal, Edgar Cook, drowned in the Stillaguamish River while swimming with some of his pupils; it is thought he had a heart attack.
The remains of the blacksmith shop in Stanwood were taken away and the town rejoiced.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
A new storm drainage line was begun from Bozeman Canning Co. to the rear of the East Stanwood Commercial Club.
Gordon Lien and Paul Holman of East Stanwood were members of the third Byrd Expedition to the South Pole.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Stanwood Cardinal gridiron team defeated Arlington 25-0.
Utsalady Ladies Aid had a Food and Parcel Post sale in East Stanwood.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Many Stanwood students attended Skagit Valley College, which had just dedicated a new seven-building campus.
Camano Chamber of Commerce was worried about the algae along the west shore of Camano.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
Foreign Motors opened in Stanwood to serve local car owners so they did not need to go out of town.
The Spartans beat the Meridian Trojans 9-0 in the opening conference game.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Barry Dreher, wildlife agent, said Camano Island was the more troublesome area for deer poaching in the north county region.
Warm Beach Manor applied to the county to build a mobile home park near the manor.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
School buses began using letters instead of numbers on buses.
Dr. Edgar Josephson retired after practicing optometry for almost 40 years in Stanwood.
The desire for home rule rekindled talk for a “city of Camano Island.”
Women’s World was published by the S-C News for the 10th year.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
A required school drug test for students met with a cool reception by school officials here.
Norwegian fjord horses were on display at Village Farmers Market at the Stanwood Pavilion.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
One of the highlights at the third annual Harvest Jubilee in Stanwood was a 42.2-pound squash at Simple Produce Farm.
Stanwood High School had 116 students more than expected, with enrollment at 1,546 instead of 1,430. The district had to add 1.6 full-time teaching positions. The entire school enrollment for September was 4,879 students, a decrease from the 2008 enrollment of 5,009.
Two Camano Island residents were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting near Milltown.
The humpy run in the Stillaguamish River was the biggest in decades, fishermen said. Humpies are also known as pink salmon.
Former Blazing Saddles owner, Cookie Spirk of Camano Island, and her band celebrated their new CD release at Gerry Andal’s Restaurant (now Loco Billy’s) in Stanwood.
Toni Bohan of Camano was one of the winners of United Way’s prestigious Spirit Awards.
The Stanwood Camano Rotary Club sent kits of basic necessities to 30 people who had to relocate in Pakistan.
Required septic inspections on Camano Island showed nearly half of the tanks needed pumping.
