EARLY HISTORY
In 1897, Oliver Van Olinda, owner of Vashon Island Press, moved to Stanwood and founded the Stanwood Weekly Press.
Andre Folden and Marie Eielsen, both of Norway, were married in Seattle and settled at Utsalady.
In 1910, the Rev. H.M. Tjernagel resigned from Freeborn Scandinavian Evangelical Lutheran Church where he had pastored for five years. His yearly salary was $40.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Jack and Laura Brown of New Utsaladdy established a shingle mill near their home.
Roy Baker, born in Monroe, later made Stanwood his home and was a much sought-after auctioneer. He was the 1948 All Around Rodeo Champion and lifetime member of the Auctioneers Association.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
L.R. Ferris bought the lease of the Stanwood Service Station from Cecil Barron.
Wm. Jordan updated the Stanwood Bakery, including private booths in which to serve ice cream.
April 14 was Stanwood’s Clean Up Day.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
This was the first year that Social Security monthly payments were authorized, and Carl Freberg of East Stanwood was among the early birds of the nation who qualified.
Census takers for the area were Mrs. Clara Holman of Stanwood; E.E. P. Carlson, Stanby Precinct; Mrs. Serena Rogsness, Norman Precinct; Chris Simonson, Camano Island.
The Commercial Club planned to relight the electrical sign at Island Service Station, energizing the motors that activated the “jumping fish.”
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
A blood type unit was in East Stanwood, sponsored by the Lions Club.
Space was roped off every Thursday night in town to hold street dances.
Bus fare from Stanwood to Seattle on the Greyhound Bus was $1. The Stanwood station was the bench in front of the dry cleaners.
Albert Fagg bought the Snack Shop from the Floyd Templetons in East Stanwood.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The budget for the school year was almost $452,000.
A local meeting’s topic was to form a many-purposed Stanwood Foundation.
Mrs. Eleanor Fortson succeeded Miss Frances Johns as principal of Stanwood Elementary.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Development of Lincoln Heights Addition was planned in Stanwood as an area of new homes.
The old Stanwood Irvine Public Library building was sold for $25 to the Twin City Sportsmen’s Association.
Stanwood councilmen voted on a recommended disapproval for the proposed motorcycle racetrack in Cedarhome.
Six volunteers became members of the Stanwood Police Reserve Unit.
40 YEARS AGO (11980)
Stanwood received over $3,000 from the state Liquor Control Board’s distribution of excess money.
Red tide warnings remained in effect at all Camano beaches.
Limited express mail service was available at the Stanwood Post Office.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Around 40 tree stumps were yanked out by helicopter at Camaloch Golf Course to make room for an additional nine holes.
Game agent Rich Phillips deposited rainbow trout in four lakes: Goodwin, Loma, Howard and Ki.
A mechanical harvest of sand shrimp was proposed for Mabana state tidelands.
Former editor of this paper, Raymond Horn passed away; while here, he charged $1.50 for a year’s subscription.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
A blazing private home and barn fire kept firefighters busy for five hours on the northwest edge of Stanwood.
A nationally known Camano filmmaker who had a narrow escape from Mt. St. Helen’s in 1980 showed his video of the event at Stanwood Cinemas.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Stanwood girls’ track and field squad scored well in two meets.
Steve Epperson of Stanwood, one of the states’ most successful basketball coaches, received the WSU Alumni Achievement Award.
