Nov. 3, 1911
Hotel Bartz opened in East Stanwood with a public party. An estimated 200-300 people gathered at the newly constructed hostelry and stayed late, eating and dancing to the music of Shirman’s Orchestra of Mount Vernon.
Nov. 1, 1921
L.D. Angevine, former editor of the Seattle Star, bought the Stanwood News, buying out Fred Ornes, who owned it for about a year.
Oct. 29, 1931
- The Oyster Company remodeled and repaired the old Carnation milk plant in East Stanwood, tearing down the old water tower and building a dock.
- Oil drilling was underway in Florence on Dr. W.T. Christianson’s land, 40 acres on the hill east of the Holstad timber operation.
- The Peterson building in Stanwood was about finished, with hollow tile and brick front and fireproof roof … “on concrete piling makes it as substantial a structure as there is in town.”
Oct. 30, 1941
The mayor issued a warning that “anyone found soaping windows as a Hallowe’en prank will be arrested if caught and held responsible for the damage.” Soaping storefronts’ plate glass windows was found to blemish the finish. Several deputies were added to the police force “as a protection against rowdyism.”
Nov. 1, 1951
Farmers from Yakima, W.B. Ward and his two sons, were the new owners of Camp Grande. They insulated and installed heaters in many cabins and planned to be open year-round.
Nov. 2, 1961
Stanwood’s Foremost Milk Products, Inc. stepped up production of a new product: fortified milk. About 60% of the plant’s output of whole canned milk went to the military. The Navy had a good supply aboard the first atomic submarine that probed for weeks beneath the polar icecap.
Nov. 3, 1971
Police Chief Carl Wade praised the community for a safe and sane Halloween in Stanwood. There was one report of vandalism: an egg was broken on the Country Kitchen’s window in Viking Village.
Nov. 4, 1981
An evasive developer stormed out of a meeting when the council opposed his development plan for Fox Hill, which was then outside city limits. The developer in 1977 asked for a city sewer extension for a stick-built development but switched to mobile homes, which was denied in court. Again, in 1981, he was evasive about switching to mobile homes or if he’d address drainage problems before developing.
Nov. 6, 1991
New low-income senior apartments were dedicated on the top floor of Camwood Senior Center, formerly Lincoln High School, now Lincoln Hill Retirement Community.
Oct. 30, 2001
Discovery of tribal artifacts slowed down progress at Cama Beach State Park, which was due to open in spring 2003. Although building wasn’t planned near a midden that was found, the site could contain significant artifacts from Tulalip ancestors dating back as far as 1,600 years. The area showed evidence of a summer encampment with ancient cooking utensils.
