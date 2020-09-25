EARLY HISTORY
The Steamer Gleaner carried 73 passengers from Mount Vernon while the Great Northern train was out of commission; the Stanwood Lecture Course speaker couldn’t get here because of washouts on the railroad. Built on the Stanwood waterfront near the former Stanwood Lumber Co., it was one of three steamers owned and operated by Capt. McDonald of the Skagit Navigation Co.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Forest fires along the Lake Goodwin highway were spreading with alarming rapidity, jumping from the north side of the highway to the south. People had to drive slowly with headlights on through the smoke from the fires, and game was seen fleeing to safer sections.
Three loaves of bread cost 10 cents at Stanwood stores.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
What was said to be the most violent electric storm to ever visit this area, struck the night of Sept. 11, 1940. “The sky was vivid time after time with electric flashes and the roar of thunder was deafening,” the Twin City News reported. A lightning strike hit a hay-filled barn on Leque Island turning it into “a flaming inferno.”
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Maple Grove Resort on Camano was sold to Frances and Robert Neale of Seattle, and the sellers, the Hagstroms, bought Stanwood Dry Goods and Variety Store (formerly S.A. Thompson store) from John Goss. Neale, who flew a Curtiss-Wright P-40 Tomahawk in World War II, operated Maple Grove Resort where he lived until his death in 1994.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
A new lifetime milk production record for milk for the United States was set by a purebred Ayrshire cow on an East Stanwood farm. The cow, named Ole-Aye Ida, produced 223,413 pounds of milk for 17 years — regularly pumping out 41.2 pounds per day. “The hardworking cow holds three state class leader records for milk and one for fat,” reports the Ayrshire Digest, an official breed magazine.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Construction crews began digging footings for the new overpass for the west lanes of I-5 traffic at Heichel’s Corner (Exit 212), Brandstrom’s Corner (300th Street) and Dawson Road (formerly where King’s Inn stood).
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Stanwood School Board approved a new contract with the district's 60 classified employees. The deal secured a 12% to 15% raise, giving positions, such as bus driver, a wage increase to just more then $5 per hour. The federal minimum wage at the time was $3.10.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Stanwood Middle School was remodeled and opened, as well as the new Twin City Elementary School.
There were three barn fires on Camano over a two-week span. Authorities said they suspect at least one was deliberately set.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Elger Bay and Utsalady elementary schools opened on Camano Island.
Lindstrom Development was to pave a trail around the perimeters of the new Stanwood Camano Village, anchored by Haggen’s Grocery.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
When Island County’s 2011 draft budget appeared before the public at an upcoming hearing, it would be $2 million slimmer than this year. In order to meet budget goals, departments were asked to cut between 5% and 40% in expenditures. “One option commissioners are looking at very closely,” said Elaine Marlow, budget director, “is eliminating dog control at a cost of $111,000.”
As part of the improvements to the intersection at Pioneer Highway and Highway 532 near the fire station, an automated traffic light was synced to the fire alarm. Deputy Chief Darin Reid explained that when the alarm goes off, the traffic light automatically gives priority to northbound traffic on Pioneer Highway, which is the direction the fire trucks would be traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.