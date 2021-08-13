Aug. 6, 1931
S.A. Satrum, an employee who lived across from the Hevly store in Florence, saw a man in the show window at 5:30 a.m. Friday. The thief pulled his unusually thin, ruddy, 6-foot body through the window aperture, struck Satrum on the side of the face, knocked him down and escaped. Satrum had seen him the previous day, lying in the grass near an old model T Ford. Satrum had taken down the license number. On Friday, the man escaped in a new Ford coupe with the same license number.
Aug. 7, 1941
The towns of Stanwood and East Stanwood went well over the top collecting 700 pounds in an aluminum drive, with “our people responding with everything from a small toy plate to a large part of an automobile.” Harold Knutson had for years saved as a souvenir the aluminum bicycle his father bought him, “but patriotism got the better of his sentiment, so he turned it over to Mac as another unit in the defense program,” the Twin City News reported.
Aug. 9, 1951
Dr. Billy Graham, “now recognized as America’s outstanding evangelist” spoke at the new Camano Chapel dedication to about 3,000 people. Ministers from Anacortes, Bellingham to Marysville and in between attended. Master of ceremonies was the nationally known song leader and singer, Hilding Halvarson of Seattle. In regular life, he is a bank and office supply executive. Camano Chapel, built from free labor and funds gathered from scores of people from the U.S. who became interested through the writings of Clarence Dirks in the City Bred Farmer Column in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Aug. 10, 1961
Drilling tests revealed unstable footing in the area west of the already constructed I-Y overpass, where earth fill gave way in mid-July. No further shifting occurred and pilings for the new structure will be anchored with suitable footings. In other news, the city council was following recommendations from the planning commission to draft a parking ordinance in the western business district to ban trucks from downtown streets and limit parking to 2 hours, with a 15-minute zone at the post office substation. Town Attorney Edward Jones reported a public hearing was necessary on the proposed condemnation of the Sandburg property south of town for a sewage lagoon site.
Aug. 11, 1971
George “Jody” Wyse Jr., almost 16, was in his parent’s Madrona beach summer home, when by chance he looked through a telescope. He saw a sinking cabin cruiser three miles off Whidbey Island. People onboard were waving their paddles. He yelled to his mom then went to the rescue in a neighbor’s boat with only a 6-horsepower motor and towed the 21-foot craft and six people to shore. They’d hit a submerged log off north Camano which ripped off the keel and gouged a hole in the hull. Exhaust fumes in the cabin rendered a girl unconscious and others became ill as they entered. The radio was slow to warm up, so Wyse towed them to safety as the Coast Guard arrived by helicopter to take some of the passengers to the hospital.
Aug. 12,1981
Stanwood City Council gave S&H Development Co. and developer/attorney Charles Cole another year to blacktop a new road in the Viking Village area. The obligation stated that the developer will fill the 60 feet immediately west of the proposed new building ( the liquor store) and construct a blacktop driving area 36 feet in width. The Stanwood Planning Commission also approved a short plat proposed for Viking Village to divide the area into four lots.
Aug. 7, 1991
After the city rejected more than $6 million in flood claims, by 26 Leque Road residents filed a lawsuit against the city. The residents claimed that since the flood from the Stillaguamish River washed through the sewage lagoons, the flood was made more toxic with bacteria. In other news, the Stanwood Planning Agency “shrugged off citizen concerns” about the proposed Lincoln Ridge development. Citizens voiced concerns about drainage problems resulting from developing in such a wet area. They were concerned about the the city’s sewage treatment system’s ability to handle additional sewage from all the developments proposed for Stanwood.
Aug. 7, 2001
When an engine fire engulfed the motorhome of a young Portland couple with a baby traveling to work at the Stanwood Camano Fair, several strangers stepped forward to offer money, clothes, food and even a motorhome. The couple worked for Davis Amusement Cascadia.
Aug. 9, 2011
Island County Sheriff Mark Brown had to intervene during a county Water Resource Advisory Committee meeting that was to vote on a salmon habitat restoration project at Camano Island State Park. A Camano Island resident, Mark Spencer, had organized a group to protest the project, arguing that it would destroy the park and ruin recreational activities. “Let’s keep it civil,” Brown said after an outburst of name-calling. Brown noted that the dialog was going well until the outburst and the protest group had made some good points. “This is what the political process is all about,” he said.
