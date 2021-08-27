Aug. 20, 1898
The Stanwood Press reported that a man, Styner, “struck town Tuesday, and proceeded to unload liver pads and language which would have done credit to a Bowery tough.” After he sold a few for a dollar each, he gave the buyers their money back plus 50 cents. Then he made more than 20 sales. Styner next borrowed a dollar from two men, which he promptly paid back with an extra dollar. He then asked 10 men for a dollar each. He thanked them for their generosity, gave them a liver pad and then left for Mount Vernon. “Surely it is high time that the people of Stanwood were catching on to the tricks of those traveling (grifters) who pretend to be giving away something for nothing while in reality they make a sweep of everything in sight.”
Aug. 18, 1911
Stanwood Tidings reported First National Life Assurance Society of America’s lawsuit against the Peoples Bank of Stanwood to recover $6,000 claimed to be due on certificates of deposit. Bank cashier O.H. Vognild issued the certificates, but he has since been replaced and the bank refuses to honor them.
Aug. 19, 1921
The Peace Arch in Blaine was dedicated, celebrating 100 years of peace between the United States and Canada.
Aug. 20, 1931
Twin City News editor C.F. Brown’s column, “Wise - Otherwise” reported, “The other day we saw an astonishing thing — a policeman telling a tramp to move on. We ourselves have been mistaken for a tramp at times,” but the officer should tell the difference. “Quite often they are permitted to go door to door, begging without molestation. The depression didn’t seem to hit so hard here; many local stores reported better sales in July than the previous year."
Aug. 21 1941
The 9th annual Harvest Jubilee was scheduled to open with the Stanwood High School brass band, a kiddies parade, a dance at City Hall and a merchant’s dunking tank. The refurbished New Ideal Theatre added special programs for the event with continuous movies after the parades. Midnight shows will provide “an unusual but highly thrilling form of entertainment. Any member of any family … will be able to tell others that they have seen these famous actors — Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi in separate pictures at one show and were able to take it!”
Aug. 23, 1951
Edward Larsen, 49, a Seattle fireman, was electrocuted while doing some wiring at his new home at Madrona Beach. He was under the house making connections when a neighbor heard him call for help. Henry Robertson of Seattle, vacationing at his beach home, received a severe shock when he took ahold of Larsen’s arm to pull him out. Norman Hoffman, another Seattleite, came from his beach home to release the wire and help pull out Larsen, who was declared dead on the scene.
Aug. 24, 1961
After residents’ complained of window-rattling vibrations caused by trucks and buses, particularly in the lowlands, the council put the brakes on Stanwood truck traffic with a 20 mph limit within the city. It didn’t apply to autos. The fill from the sinking railroad overpass continued to cause clogging problems in Irvine Slough and East Stanwood’s main drain. The council also planned shifting to a deep ravine across from the town’s garbage dump site on Happy Valley Road because the dump was about full.
Aug 25, 1971
Stanwood received $38,250 in state and federal money to build a chlorination treatment plant at the sewer lagoon site. The city’s share was $44,000. “Twin City Foods, Inc., the city’s major industry, is dependent on the lagoon system to a great extent for its processing waste disposal” and would share in the expense through annual payments, Mayor Don Moa said.
Aug. 26, 1981
George Bacon of Edmonds revived his plans to establish a ferry between Madrona Beach on Camano Island and “Bacon’s Landing,” a site he secured south of Race Lagoon on Whidbey Island. Bacon said a ferry wouldn’t be wholly supported by local traffic, but would also be used by truckers seeking a shorter route to the Olympic Peninsula. He would accommodate rigs up to 80 feet long. He proposed a similar ferry in 1962, but it fell through.
Aug. 21, 1991
A 56-year-old Seattle man flew his kit-built experimental aircraft out of the Arlington Airport, developed engine trouble and crashed in a farm field off Norman Road between Silvana and Stanwood. He was airlifted to Harborview in Seattle, with broken arms, legs and ankles and internal injuries.
Stanwood officials and residents considered its future at a public hearing on the new state Growth Management Act. Snohomish County had been in the top 10 fast-growing counties in the country for several years. Stanwood officials were to determine what density to achieve and what infrastructure it would need to support that in the city and urban growth areas. “We don’t have enough money to make these (infrastructure) investments twice,” County Councilman Ross Kane said. “We have to be right the first time.” A Stanwood resident was echoed by council members with concern that Stanwood needed quality homes with larger lots so it wouldn’t become an enclave of low-income housing while Camano and the surrounding county becomes luxury communities.
Aug. 21, 2001
Franklin and Bernice Hanson recounted how the Stillaguamish Valley was filled with giant western red cedars. In their yard was a huge stump, where the previous owner had set up a still in the stump to make moonshine. In a nearby field was a stump so big, it was said, that six horses could stand abreast on it. Pioneers made homes of old cedar stumps; they’d burn out the rotten core and put on a roof. In early days, the Hanson stump was home to a “lady of the stump” who plied her trade with workers going upriver on boats. Later it was a potato warehouse and then a bunkhouse.
Aug. 23, 2011
Stanwood received a state grant to landscape a stretch of Highway 532 and add wayfinder signs in a beautification project. Landscaping was to include drought-resistant bushes and groundcover to add color and texture through the seasons.
