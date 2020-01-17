EARLY HISTORY
Nettie (Greenwell) and James Bunton married in Tennessee before moving to Camano Island, where they raised 11 children.
The Lindbaks arrived in Stanwood from Norway.
In 1910, two pioneer families were united by marriage of Lulla Gulbranson of Cedarhome and Alfred Hatvedt of Stanwood.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Andrew Ellingson was the ferry tender at Stanwood.
William Haatch, a Stanwood graduate, entered the UW, then left to enlist in the U.S. Army, serving during World War I.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The State Bank of Stanwood, established in 1910, paid 4 percent interest on saving accounts.
A storm did great damage at Warm Beach, broke windows and destroyed three boats.
The Vanity Box was advertising permanent waves for $8.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
George Mitchell, Stanwood’s pioneer attorney, resigned, after serving from the town’s incorporation in 1903 until December 1939.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Fifteen inches of snow fell in Victoria Community (3rd Avenue and 300th Street), and all 19 phones were out.
Stanwood schools joined a nationwide program for driver education as a means of curbing teenage recklessness.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Camano Island had three new pay phone booths installed at convenient points along the island’s length.
Farmers in the Stillaguamish River Valley assessed the damage done to riverbank property by floods.
Dairymen from Stanwood attended a meeting with Washington State Univeristy officials about the controversy over milk testing procedures.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
It became illegal for tank haulers to fill their tanks from town fire hydrants.
Island County Commissioners approved the final plat of the Camano Country Club.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Puget Sound’s worst snowstorm in 10 years cancelled school, and stores had a run on tire chains.
Classes began through Skagit Valley College at Camano Center.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Three men who claimed to be carpet cleaners were arrested on Camano when it was discovered there were no carpets in the residence.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The city gave its OK to Candle Ridge II subdivision.
Two new elementary schools were taking shape on Camano Island.
Freeborn and Warm Beach fire commissioners hinted at ending their two-year partnership with Stanwood.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
The school board considered athletic participation fees in “pay-to-play” in order to save programs.
Two older teens were booked into jail for using their truck to spin circles in the school soccer fields, causing over $5,000 damage.
Stanwood’s bikini baristas now wear the same amount of clothes to work as everyone else.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.