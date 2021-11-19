Nov. 17, 1911
John Novlan announced he’d purchased the Blacksmith Shop at East Stanwood and was ready for wagon work and horse shoeing. “The Marvelous Ayesta,” hypnotist, announced she and “The Man with the Green Eyes” would stop at the Odd Fellows Hall on her World Tour. Before the show, she put a man to sleep and placed him in the Klaeboe Drug store window, then had him carried to the stage where he was awakened by Ayesha.
Nov. 12, 1931
In Florence, the sugar beet harvest was completed. Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. officials said the 1931 crop in Snohomish and Whatcom counties was “the best in the history of Western Washington” with about 70,000 sacks of sugar. The beets were processed in Bellingham, employing 250 workers for 60 days. In Florence, thieves were on the prowl. One farmer lost four 80-pound milk cans, which had been carried through a muddy field in the rain and high wind to a waiting car. Other farmers lost chickens.
Nov. 13, 1941
Lars Stangeland was elected Master of the Stillaguamish Grange for the second year. The grange has gone on record as being “unalterably opposed to the proposed use of oleo or margarine products” in place of dairy products in the U.S. Navy.
Nov. 15, 1951
During the summer, East Stanwood Lions club met and put several slabs back into place in the concrete sidewalk near the (old) high school that had been broken during the previous spring flood. The walk was originally laid by the Lions as a civic project.
Nov. 16, 1961
Stanwood City Council approved a sanitary sewerage system construction fund to move ahead on acquiring property for a sewer lagoon site. The town stood hard on its offer of $39,000 for the Sandberg tract but settled on $40,000 just before a condemnation suit court date in Snohomish County Superior Court.
Nov. 17, 1971
The new Stanwood High School complex was finally complete and move-in day was scheduled Nov. 22 for students, faculty and administrators. Superintendent Darrell Smith reviewed installation of eight telephones on the premises. A pay telephone was to be installed, with the cost underwritten by the student body.
Nov. 18, 1981
Gale force winds of 67 mph ripped the area, making driving “seem like a wild carnival ride.” The storm reached hurricane velocity at 90 mph on the Oregon coast and mowed down giant redwoods in northern California. Most of Camano residents' power went out for a spell. When it came back on, they read about a newly released U.S. Geological survey about the extent of saltwater intrusion into Camano Island groundwater. Chloride levels were tested in wells in August and April, 1980 and 1981, and found many wells on the north end showed severe saltwater intrusion during high summer use.
Nov. 20, 1991
Councilman Cliff Danielson was the lone dissenting voice as the council approved Gerhard Waechter’s rezone request to change 10 acres from from single family residential to allow 98 four-plex residential units on 72nd Avenue across from Twin City Elementary School.
Nov. 20, 2001
Council approved a 330-acre annexation Nov. 5, although many rural residents spoke strongly against it. They said that the developer’s annexation request had irregular boundaries and excluded those who didn’t want to be annexed into the city. They feared that the Snohomish County Boundary Review Board would force the excluded 120 acres to be annexed as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.