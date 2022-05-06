May 4, 1922
“The Stanwood Commercial Club declared war on the Washington Coast Utilities’ lighting rates,” the Stanwood News wrote. The club voted to file a formal protest with the state department of public works, claiming the rates were too high.
May 5, 1932
Stanwood stores banded together to offer spring sales, featuring items such as tennis shoes for 45 cents, chairs for 50 cents, a pound of butter for 23 cents and a hand-cranked clothes washing machine for $49.50.
May 7, 1942
There were 3,914 Stanwood-area residents who registered as applicants for a War Ration Book. Of these, 1,116 were determined to have sufficient sugar in their cupboards and were denied a ration book, which would allow them to buy sugar.
May 1, 1952
In order to quiet growing rumors on how city money was being spent, Stanwood City Council prepared a large chart detailing the entire city system and where every dollar was spent. The chart was framed and hung in City Hall.
May 3, 1962
The Frank H. Hancock American Legion Post 92 officially became owner of the former East Stanwood City Hall when post officers handed a $10,500 check to Mayor Idan G. Gilbertson. The American Legion still calls the building home today.
May 3, 1972
All Stanwood students lined up to take polio vaccine doses from school nurses. Younger children received the vaccine in “sugar lumps,” which were better received than traditional shots, the Stanwood News reported.
May 5, 1982
The trials for 75 adults who attended an illegal cockfight in January 1981 at a Stanwood home began in Cascade District Court. The judge was expected to hear four cases every two hours. The trials were delayed as the defendants’ attorneys unsuccessfully challenged the constitutionality of the state law banning cockfights.
May 6, 1992
Twin City Elementary students participated in or watched the Slug Olympics. Students set up terrariums for students to practice the scientific method and learn biology lessons, but the climax was the three-day event schedule that included the slime race, the mountain climb (up a cup) and the low hurdles (over pencils). Students said they learned at least one helpful slug fact: vinegar removes slime from hands.
May 7, 2002
Lindsay Singer pitched her second no-hitter of the season for the Spartan fastpitch team. She allowed only one baserunner in a 5-0 win over Mount Vernon. Singer’s first no-hitter was the season-opener in March against Burlington.
May 1, 2012
The average gas price in Stanwood was $4.09 but was trending down. Prices were about 15 cents below the mark one year earlier. Analysts predicted a return to “gas sanity.”
