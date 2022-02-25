Feb. 23, 1912
Property owners on Main Street held a mass town hall meeting to ask leaders to take decisive steps to improve the roadway. It was the unanimous wish of property owners to "install a hard finish on the street," the Stanwood Tidings reported. The street was often a muddy mess this time of year.
Feb. 22, 1922
Stanwood Lumber, which had been closed for 14 months, reopened and resumed operations. Before its closure, the mill had run continuously for 19 years. The plant employed 40-50 men and produced about 30,000 board feet of lumber a day, according to The Stanwood News
Feb. 25, 1932
The Twin City News announced several local business’ sales in the newspaper, advertising everything from hamburger at 15 cents per pound to four loaves of bread for 25 cents. Other sale items included a 3-pound can of coffee for 55 cents, five bars of soap for 49 cents and a pint of mayonnaise for 25 cents.
Fev. 19, 1942
Chambers of commerce from Camano island, Stanwood and Snohomish County met to discuss re-establishing a ferry route from Crescent Harbor near Oak Harbor to Camano. The push was largely led by farmers who sought an easy way to get laborers to and from Whidbey and the Stanwood-Camano area, according to the Twin City News
Feb. 21, 1952
Twin City High School became one of 128 schools in the state to offer driving training as part of the regular curriculum. Students learned road rules and then practiced “sportsman-like driving,” according to the Twin City News. The school’s Skyline Chevrolet was provided by Wallace Motors.
Feb. 22, 1962
The former East Stanwood town hall was sold to American Legion Post 92 for $10,500. Legion officials announced plans to convert the building into a community hall with a cocktail bar. The Legion still calls the building home.
Feb. 23, 1972
The school board was to decide if Stanwood High School would become an “open campus,” allowing students to leave campus for lunch. However, some worried that students would become involved in “problems such as excessive loitering and pilfering at local stores,” according to the Stanwood News.
March 1, 1972
A major new shopping center was proposed to be built in town along the Stillaguamish River at the site of the P.L. Hamilton Lumber mill. The shopping center would house 13 businesses and offer river frontage. The agency behind the effort said the complex would offer a restaurant, drug store, clothing store, service station, barbershop, tavern, insurance agency and accounting office.
Feb. 24, 1982
About 200 people jammed into the Camwood Senior Center in the old Lincoln School to join FUSE (Fair Use of Snohomish Energy) and protest soaring electric rates. The group planned a “ratepayers rebellion” and marched at the Snohomish PUD headquarters in Everett.
Feb. 26, 1992
Camano Island’s three fire districts came together to lay the groundwork on a proposal that would merge the entities into one fire district covering the entire island. The merger, which would eventually go to voters, was needed because there are “too many chiefs,” one commissioner told the Stanwood Camano News.
Feb. 26, 2002
Stanwood crews needed to construct a barrier across the railroad tracks to prevent floodwaters from inundating the city.
Feb. 28, 2012
A landslide destroyed one home and damaged another at McKees Beach south of Stanwood. One person was home at the time and was uninjured. The cliffside sent a stream of debris 75 feet down toward the homes after several days of rain.
