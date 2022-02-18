Feb. 16, 1912
The Stanwood Lumber Co. plant resumed operations after being closed for several weeks for repairs. The company was hoping to beat its output from last year, when it sent 200 train carloads of lumber to eastern and southern parts of the United States.
Feb. 16, 1922
Stanwood was preparing for the “Great Influx” — a forecasted surge of tourists in the summer. In response, the Stanwood Commercial Club started making plans to create a large “auto tourist camp.” Meanwhile on Camano, residents were asked to “donate their services on Friday and Saturday to improve the island’s roads,” The Stanwood News reported.
Feb. 18, 1932
Schools, civic clubs and other local organizations were uniting to host a free communitywide pageant that would honor George Washington on his 200th birthday. The groups planned to re-enact parts from “Living Pages From Washington’s Diary.”
Feb. 12, 1942
Donkeys took over the Lincoln High basketball court for a game of donkey basketball — much to the delight of the crowd, according to the Twin City News. The donkeys wore specially made basketball shoes so they would not scuff the hardwood floor. The show was hosted by Jack Bartlett — known as Happy Jack, a star of Western shows on radio and screen.
Feb. 14, 1952
The Camano Island Commercial Club joined forces with the Stanwood and East Stanwood commercial clubs to launch an advertising campaign to lure more people to the island's resorts. The joint meeting also allowed area economic leaders to lobby elected officials to push for improving the area’s phone service.
Feb. 15, 1962
Local evergreen trees were inundated with the silver-spotted halysidota — a caterpillar in the tiger moth family that includes woolly caterpillars. The Stanwood News reported the infestation under the headline, “Caterpillars forsake woods.” Local leaders planned to spray the region with DDT, telling the newspaper the chemical is “safe to use around the home.”
Feb. 16, 1972
A strong wind storm hit at high tide causing many reports of waterfront damage to beaches, bulkheads and structures. The winds, measured at more than 50 mph, whipped up waves that shattered concrete seawalls on the western side of Camano Island.
Feb. 17, 1982
Local students planted more than 30,000 salmon eggs in Church Creek under the supervision of the state Department of Fisheries. The eggs were placed on a layer of gravel and covered with another layer of gravel.
Feb. 19, 1992
The Stanwood School District for the first time announced plans to consider buying land on Camano Island for a new elementary school. The district was eyeing land owned by the state Department of Natural Resources north of Elger Bay.
Feb. 19, 2002
Rasmus Larson — the local man who named Sunday Lake, east of Stanwood — turned 100 on Feb. 19. According to Larsen, when he was a boy, he and his siblings blazed a trail to the lake. They returned home and Larsen told his parents they should go to the lake for Fourth of July, which fell on a Sunday. “I said, ‘Let’s go to the lake on Sunday. That’s how it got its name,” he told the Stanwood Camano News.
Feb. 21, 2012
The Great Northwest Glass Quest embarks on its third year, having already established itself as a popular tradition in the area. Several thousand people flocked to the area despite rainy weather, officials told the Stanwood Camano News.
