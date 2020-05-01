EARLY HISTORY
A.K. Sandwick of Norway came to Camano in the 1880s where he became a charter member of Camano Lutheran Church and was one of the original crew operating the historic Utsaladdy Mill.
In 1900, Freeborn Scandinavian Evangelical Lutheran Church services were held in Freeborn School located north of the present church.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Passie Sharpley married Frank Brown in Stanwood and performed on the national comedy stage.
Hannah (Espeland) and Cornelius Holmes moved to Stanwood; she was born in Norway in 1891 and came to Seattle where they married in 1916.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Elmer Elfstrom married Nora Murphy, living at Sunday Lake where he had a repair shop. There were once 150 men employed at the logging camp there, with about a dozen buildings and a root cellar.
Ray Morrison bought the Hatton and Morrison store at Warm Beach.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The Twin City Unit for Control of Cancer organization was formed here by Mrs. Oscar Wenberg.
Suggested improvements of the Stillaguamish River channel were made by Con. Wallgren before the Board of Engineers at Washington D.C.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
The Rev. J.H. Myrwang was pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Silvana.
Baill Sarchett opened a meat market in the Mercantile Grocery Co. store.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Andrew O. Stubb, born in Norway in 1860, came to Stanwood in 1885, joined the Gold Rush to Alaska, and lived to be 100 years old.
Snohomish County Fire District 14 formed in Silvana.
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation was established April 29 by Cliff and Alice Fosse, William and Dorris Brokaw, Edward Jones, and Cliff Danielson (editor of the Stanwood News).
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Books were transferred from the old library to the new Stanwood Public Library.
The nation’s first Earth Day was proclaimed and local students made cleanup posters.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Wet weather delayed the planting of table beet seed on 14 acres at Florence.
Local berry pickers were required to have Social Security numbers.
Sea Island Sound, Stanwood’s chapter of Sweet Adelines, competed at an international barbershop event.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Boy Scout Master Mikky Barnett was given the Scout Masters Award of Merit from the National Eagle Scout Association.
Over $2,000 damage was done by vandals to school buses.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The old I.O.O.F. hall was bought by the Stanwood Historical Society.
Around 100 citizens protested the new retreat and restaurant proposed for Camano Hill Road.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
City of Stanwood considered a fire service merger with District 1 of Camano for full services.
Resignations, unexpected leaves of absence, and retirements saved school district staff from cuts.
American Legion Post 92, celebrated its 90th year in Stanwood, calling attention to the Post’s honor guard who volunteered at many community functions.
A $25,000 grant was given to North County Fire/EMS by the Stillaguamish Tribe to acquire Jaws of Life and other rescue equipment.
