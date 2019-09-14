EARLY HISTORY: The Ketchum family from Illinois came to Stanwood in 1899.
Torsten Satra of Norway also arrived in 1899, buying a homestead at Florence.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
The Seattle army recruiting office sent a small tank on tour around the state, making stops at towns north to Bellingham and in eastern Washington.
New freshmen at the high school included John Ostraat from Colorado and Andrine Hansen from Parkland. John was later a mover and shaker in Stanwood.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The Steinbecks moved to Milltown where they bought the Starbird farm.
George Hancock was new captain of the Stanwood Fire Department.
The well at Lincoln High School was 242 feet deep and produced more than 400 gallons an hour.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
A directional aerial beacon tower was put up by the Civil Aeronautical Authority south of Warm Beach.
Work on a rural public park at Lake Goodwin was shaping up.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Ernest Schwartz sold the Stanwood Cafe to Lola and Orlin Tostenson.
South Camano Grange was the largest subordinate Grange in the state when it initiated the largest class in the state’s history.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
The newly organized Evergreen Area Council of Boy Scouts included Stanwood and Camano.
Island County commissioners requested $900 to bring water into the new Cavalero Beach Park on Camano.
50 YEARS AGO (1960)
Island Boats, formerly Bob’s Marine, built a larger boat shelter with an all-aluminum insulated roof.
Janice Brekhus of Stanwood was camp nurse at Camp Killoqua near Stanwood.
40 YEARS AGO (1970)
Camano TV moved into the former Ruble Gun Shop.
Cliff Myron was principal at Stanwood High School.
Pilchuck Glass Center in Victoria Community, northeast of Stanwood, was the only school in the world devoted exclusively to glass art.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Seattle police officer Mark Sigfrinius of Stanwood came home from the hospital following months of rehabilitation after being shot during a routine traffic stop.
“Kitchen Quarterback” was a course taught to women designed to familiarize them with football rules.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
The Evergreen State Fair was dedicated to Ellen Dodge of Silvana/Lakewood.
At the first afternoon game that the Seattle Mariners played, Evelyn Eide, 92, was in a prime seat as the most avid Stanwood fan.
A 30-foot gray whale washed up on Tyee Beach on Camano.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Scott Harsh was Stanwood’s new postmaster.
Stanwood FFA and 4-H clubs brought home many blue ribbons from the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe. Among FFA awards were firsts in tractor driving, ag mechanics and food science. In 4-H, Kaylene McDonald of Camano was dog project intermediate champion; Brooke Schoenbachler of Stanwood in dairy was the top Round Robin contestant.
Myron Sollid caught a 42-pound king salmon off Vancouver Island.
The foundation of the new train station platform in Stanwood was completed.
Dale Shackley of Stanwood qualified as a contestant for the TV show, “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”
Alf Danielson of Camano, who passed away Aug. 23 at age 93, was a farmer on the land where he was born in 1916, and bought the first tractor and the first milking machine on the island.
