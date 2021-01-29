Early History
In 1890, Stanwood saloon owners went the extra mile to provide entertainment to patrons, including hosting boxing matches and bringing in fiddlers.
Jan. 25, 1921
The Bungalow Garage in Stanwood informed customers that “Fords don’t shiver and shake because they’re made that way; the brakes simply need to be relined.”
Jan. 27, 1931
Many complaints were received about the uncalled-for revelry that went on in town on Saturday nights after midnight. “These complaints have reached the ears of the city marshal and apparently he has resolved to subdue the hilarity of youths, who make themselves obnoxious with their hilariousness,” the Twin City News reported.
Jan. 30, 1941
Norman Bates had a fox farm on Camano where he developed the tract of Sunnyshore Acres.
Jan. 23, 1951
The Camano-Whidbey Ferry Association was formed in a meeting at Stanwood City Hall. “A long-planned for and greatly needed ferry service between Camano Island and Whidbey Island came a few steps nearer,” the Twin City News reported. There was no discussion on where to locate ferry landings.
Jan. 24, 1961
A citizens group attended the school board meeting seeking an answer to classroom shortage. Stanwood High and Stanwood Elementary each needed two more classrooms to accommodate students. The group recommended adding onto the elementary school and shuffling grade levels around to free up space.
Jan. 26, 1971
The Stanwood Community Ambulance was the first in Snohomish County to be equipped with “HEAR” — a direct-line communication system that allows “attendants to notify and talk to staff on duty at the hospital involved … to report a patient’s condition en route,” the Stanwood News reported.
Jan. 27, 1981
Blood Pool co-chairman Ernest Landry presented Charles Cole with a plaque, recognizing Cole’s five gallons of donated blood over the years. Meanwhile, a Blood Pool drive attracted more than 200 donors in town.
Jan. 22, 1991
About 60 Stanwood High School students walked out of class to protest the war in the Middle East. Some marched to the post office for peaceful sign-waving that attracted mixed reactions from passersby. One student told the Stanwood Camano News, “I’m not willing to see my friends and neighbors shipped off to die for oil.”
Jan. 23, 2001
The school district faced a serious budget shortfall of $800,000, prompting unpopular changes in bus service such as fewer drivers, consolidating routes and reducing stops. The changes made kids walk farther from home to bus stops, and some routes took 40 minutes to homes that were less than 3 miles from the school.
Jan. 25, 2011
An armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank the prior Monday forced a lockdown of two schools, city hall and several businesses while police searched for the suspect, a man in his 30s.
