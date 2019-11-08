EARLY HISTORY (Before 1900)
Olaf and Cherstin Jonson, homesteaders since 1887, were welcomed into charter membership of the Swedish Baptist Church of Cedarhome.
John Hanson of Camano noted changes from Indian encampments to small cities since he arrived here in 1888.
The first proclaimed U.S. holiday in 1789 was Thanksgiving.
In 1909, trains began running again after tracks were repaired following recent floods.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Elmer Ramberget served with the AEF in France during World War I.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The Stanwood-East Stanwood community was on the air with KJR for an hour.
Stanwood Union High School gave the Marysville Tomahawks a set down Friday afternoon, 14-0.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Mrs. Cleora Rieske bought Juniper Beach property and remodeled the old Chas.’s Store.
Wenberg Park and the Lake Goodwin bowl were dedicated.
A work crew cleaned out the debris and congestion in Irvine Slough.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
South Camano Grange was one of the top seven in the United States in competition for community service awards.
Ole Svend of Silvana sold his Happy Valley farm and returned to Norway.
Twin City was at the top of the district league with a 19-0 win over Concrete.
A new slate roof was laid on Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Sen. Henry Jackson, recently returned from the South Pole, was guest speaker at the South Camano Grange.
Road equipment was working on the new route that bypassed Warm Beach.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
A Community Water and Sewage Pollution Study and Action Committee was formed under the auspices of the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Camano Island had new emergency phone numbers.
Elenor Monson, Silvana postmaster, retired after 24 years of service.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Four city employees were honored for their service to the city: Barb MacLaurin, Leroy Moses, Rick Nauman and Bill Bachand.
An open house was held at the old Camano City schoolhouse.
Marijuana plants were discovered near Kayak Point where Stanwood police assisted in arrests.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
The school district’s new name is Stanwood-Camano School District.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers detonated explosives in Deepwater Slough near Conway, causing windows to rattle and shake houses on north Camano.
Stanwood swept all the cross-country races at the Western Conference 3A, with Lady Harriers getting their second straight conference championship.
A fierce storm swept over the Stillaguamish River Valley right after the last corn harvest of the century.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell visited the Nature Conservancy’s Fisher Slough project between Stanwood and Conway, which she helped to fund.
Third graders at Elger Bay and Utsalady elementaries received dictionaries from the South Camano Grange and Stanwood Camano Kiwanis Club.
Jeremiah O’Hagan joined the staff at S-C News as reporter.
Deven Rekdal of Camano underwent a heart transplant at Seattle Children’s Hospital in early October, and was at home recuperating.
Stanwood graduate Kelly Thees competed at the National Collegiate Water Ski Association’s national tournament.
David Thomas was sworn in as Student Advisor representative of the high school at the school board meeting.
A backhoe being hauled on a flatbed truck with its arm extended, caught on a television cable line and took out a telephone pole near city hall, and also wiped out a power pole at 28th Avenue/268th Street.
