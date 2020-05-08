EARLY HISTORY
Frank H. and Hester (Hewitt) Hancock married in 1853 in Missouri and later came to Washington, where in 1870, they settled north of Stanwood. They and their four children had an arduous journey from Missouri in 1862 in a covered wagon to Oregon, following trails and poorly marked roads. Sam Crockett of Whidbey Island met them in Salem and coaxed them to come to the Stillaguamish Valley.
James Weinman of Switzerland came to Stanwood in 1890, and became one of the most successful dairy farmers in the area.
The new 101-foot-long boat, “City of Stanwood,” made its maiden voyage from Seattle to Stanwood. The boat, owned by the Stanwood Navigation Co., later burned to the water's edge in Port Susan on Jan. 21, 1894, while on her regular trip from the Stillaguamish River to Seattle. It had a full cargo of oats and hay, and the fire was not discovered until it had gained so much headway that it could not be extinguished. The steamer was valued at about $10,000 and was insured for $5,000.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Charles F. Goyette returned to Stanwood after serving in the Armed Forces during World War I.
Severt Satrum was postmaster at Florence.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The ties and rails of the old Stanwood Railroad Co. tracks were torn up, from the corner of Stanwood Hardware and Furniture, east to a point beyond Hamilton Lumber Yard. Gravel was hauled in, and the section was blacktopped.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
The Stanwood Recreation Center in the Bailey Building on Market Street was closed by Jack Campbell when they moved out of town.
Trucks were hauling gravel for the roads in Victoria (Heights) Community across the freeway, north of the Bryant-Stanwood Road.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Stanwood Commercial Club voted to dissolve itself.
Two pioneers passed away, the first was Benjamin Willard, born in Stanwood in 1896, and who was the Great Northern Railway telegrapher for 22 years. The second was Jorgan Kasen, age 96, born in Norway in 1863, came to America in 1887, married and among descendants was granddaughter Marie Leque of Stanwood.
Browns Corner Grocery and Mechanical Service had a grand opening at the Warm Beach Corner.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Stanwood, Freeborn and Warm Beach firemen battled the blaze at the Woodland Post Home of VFW next to the fairgrounds.
The Rev. Walter Correll became full time vicar for St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Camano Island Homeowners Association celebrated its one-year anniversary.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The Stanwood community rolled up its sleeves and provided an upgraded baseball field with new bleachers and electric scoreboard.
Island County Hearing Examiner approved a new water storage tank at Utsalady.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Chief Koehler of Camano Fire and Rescue resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Police netted 40 speeding cars near schools in a crackdown.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Northwest Plus Credit Union intended to build a new facility next to the Stanwood Post Office.
Rocky McCall, a dedicated Scout leader in the 1970s, died. While at Boeing, he helped construct the Presidential 707 and the mockup of the 747.
The staff of Twin City Elementary sponsored a benefit for a student battling leukemia.
