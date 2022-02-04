Feb. 2, 1912
A state horticultural inspector made a surprise visit to Stanwood area orchards. The law required fruit trees to be sprayed with sulfur lime at least once a year.
Feb. 2, 1922
About 200 people helped celebrate the opening of the Stanwood Library. There were book readings, singalongs and refreshments. All books could be taken out for two weeks. If not returned, a fine of 1 cent per day was levied.
Feb. 4, 1932
Thousands of wild ducks descended on local fields, destroying wheat and cabbage crops. Game wardens erected scarecrows and gave farmers blank ammunition. Efforts to reopen the duck-hunting season were unsuccessful.
Jan. 29, 1942
Stanwood High graduate Maynard Larson held a grand opening of the first Mobilgas Service Station at Florence Road and State Street in East Stanwood. The building is still there, now occupied by Wayne’s Cafe.
Jan. 31, 1952
Locals were noticing that the Stillaguamish River was getting shallower each year. “I know it would be hard for many people to believe how much the bed of the river has risen during the past two or three years,” Norman resident Iver Thomle said. Dredging from the mouth of the river to Norman was “the only logical solution to this vexing problem,” according to the Twin City News.
Feb. 1, 1962
Stanwood residents saw their property tax rates increase substantially. Prior to the 1960 merger of the Twin Cities, Stanwood residents paid $53.32 per 1,000 in assessed property value and East Stanwood residents paid $43.72 per $1,000 of assessed value. New taxes went into effect in 1962 totaling $68.26 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Feb. 2, 1972
The Stanwood area experienced the heaviest snowfall in the past 20 years. The wintery grip lasted several days, plunging the area to lows of -8, dumping more than a foot of snow and causing ice that choked the mouth of the Stillaguamish River.
Feb. 3, 1982
The unemployment rate in the area was about 11.1% — the highest rate since 1947. The joblessness was driven by high-interest rates hurting the homebuilding industry, which is powered largely by the state’s lumber industry. National housing starts were 1.1 million in 1981, down 46% from 1978, state officials told the Stanwood Camano News then.
Jan. 29, 1992
The Stanwood Area Historical Society earned Snohomish County’s Malstrom Award for its work building a museum addition near the D.O. Pearson House in Stanwood. The museum allowed space for “full-scale exhibitions to the public, to recondition old photographs and for people to come study Stanwood’s past,” according to then-SAHS president Dave Eldridge.
Jan. 29, 2002
The Stanwood High boys basketball team set a school record by scoring 107 points in a victory over Monroe. All 12 players on the No. 5-ranked Spartans scored, led by Ryan Appleby — who tallied a school-record 20 assists in the game.
Jan. 31, 2012
Stanwood High football coach Aaron Cupp resigned to take a coaching job in Texas. Cupp led the Spartans for the three seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.