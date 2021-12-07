Dec. 8, 1911
D.O. Pearson, the Progressive candidate, beat Mayor Ketchum by nine votes, 65 to 56. “More than usual interest was manifested in last Tuesday’s Town Election. … the women voters gave a new impetus to the election spirit,” wrote Stanwood Tidings.
Dec. 3, 1931
Stanwood Oyster Co. was building an ice box and seven new scows. “All this activity seems to belie the report that depression is in the land,” wrote the Twin City News. Stanwood Fire Department had $600 in the bank. Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. of Bellingham planned to double sugar beet contracts to 5,000 acres. Twin City News quoted a Bellingham Herald story about the mile-long Stanwood to East Stanwood H&H Railway. “While owners of other railroads are tearing up steel rails and their hair due to the popularity of competitive, rubber-tired vehicle carriers, this little hiccoughing engine on the real life ‘Toonerville’ … continues to puff out a profit … every fiscal year.”
Dec. 4, 1941
The City Council asked the city attorney to draw a new ordinance regulating motor traffic and reckless driving. “The present ordinance deals principally with horse and buggy days,” Mayor Dockendorf said. Councilman Moe objected to accumulated guano of a nearby chicken yard. Mrs. Leora Myers registered a complaint against a “local character whom she accused of damaging her property while inebriated.”
Dec. 6, 1951
Stanwood Equipment Co. sponsored a free show in Stanwood City Hall with movies of trained animals in the St. Louis zoo and of Abbott & Costello, which “rolled the guests in the aisles from the convulsive spasms of a joyous hysteria. How they howled! The guests, I mean.” The show included live vaudeville acts with juggling and harmonica impressions.
Dec. 7, 1961
Three teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, were apprehended after robbing $1,500 in liquor, cash and cigarettes from the liquor store at Camano Gateway around midnight. They parked at a distance, carried cases of liquor behind the lumber yard, then drove up and loaded their loot. The boys confessed that the liquor was cached in various spots in the woods on Camano Island.
Dec. 8, 1971
The long-anticipated opening Nov. 24, 1971, of Stanwood Senior High School came with an unexpected problem: traffic congestion, reckless driving and speeding. Husby Street (272nd Street) “that quiet by-way has now become a main traffic artery each school day morning and evening. Shifting of the high school to the new campus has greatly increased the traffic on the street that before served only the East Stanwood Elementary School bus garage and neighborhood residences.”
Dec. 9, 1981
A Bellevue company representing the new landowner of Terry’s Corner, Richard Lunnon of Colorado, announced plans to develop a shopping center. The previous owner Clyde Schnase and Stan Starkenburg had planned a similar development in 1976 that fell through.
Dec. 11, 1991
State officials heard citizens during an open house on oil pipeline issues. The Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline was proposed to cross Camano Island and enter Snohomish County, skirt Stanwood, then go north past Lake Ketchum into Skagit County. Snohomish County Councilman Ross Kane said, “A pipeline leak in the Stanwood area could potentially threaten Puget Sound, Skagit Bay, Penn Cove and migrating fish headed for both the Stillaguamish and Skagit Rivers.” Yet no workshops were scheduled in Snohomish County or Camano Island with its sole source aquifer at risk.
Dec. 11, 2001
Cedarhome residents gathered to fight the city of Stanwood's proposed annexation of 330 acres, saying the city should encourage business growth before more homes are built so people can raise their families where they work. The neighbors didn’t want to stop growth, just slow it down.
Dec. 6, 2011
A Camano Island couple was apparently the only contact in the world for a crew abandoned in a port in Cairo, Egypt, when a shipping company went broke. The couple's nephew was working aboard the ship and texted. The crew had no money and was running out of food. They couldn’t leave the ship because the city was in chaos in the wake of an election. Uncle Bruce Baillie, retired from the Navy, spent days finding help through the United Nations and several embassies. The nephew sent a text showing help arriving to the dock, unloading food for the crew.
