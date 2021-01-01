Early history
Annie Hancock and John celebrated their first anniversary in 1890 and she was later one of three Gold Star Mothers from Stanwood during WWII. Women who had lost sons or daughters in the war hung a flag in their window, a gold star on a white background. Those who had children in the service were entitled to hang a blue star on a white background flag.
Dec. 27, 1910
Fire burned the E.G. Reep building near the Great Northern Depot in East Stanwood, consuming a restaurant, library room, confectionery store and barbershop.
Dec. 28, 1920
G.F. Tyreese was the local painter and paperhanger, advertising “country work cheerfully attended to.”
Dec. 23, 1930
The state started work on the Marysville-Tulalip road, connecting Warm Beach to Marysville. Crews began clearing the path of the 7-mile road, which is estimated to cost $33,000 — split by the county and state.
Dec. 31, 1940
Between 10,000 and 15,000 wild geese sought protection on the Ovenell farm when a raging storm came through, ripping off part of the Lutheran Church roof, toppling trees and disrupting power. High water flowed over the dikes surrounding Stanwood, breaking through in several places causing saltwater to flow in and severely damage fields. The storm also toppled trees, damaged rooftops and caused power outages. However, the waters receded with the changing of the tides.
Dec. 26, 1950
The Mount Vernon Civil Defense Council announced it would hold a practice alarm and asked residents of Stanwood and Camano Island to call the council to report if they could hear the three-minute whistle from atop the Carnation plant in Mount Vernon.
Dec. 27, 1960
Two local families returned after a year of being part of an ill-fated American colony in the Galápagos Islands. "Beautiful, terrible and impractical," was the verdict from the Miller family of Stanwood. A year earlier, they sold their Stanwood home and joined the Island Development Company of Seattle with dreams of establishing a colony on the Ecuadorian island. The Manly Armstrong family of Camano Island sold their home and business on Camano but abandoned the effort on Galápagos after two months. The families report living on the island an "impossibility."
Dec. 29, 1970
A string of burglaries on Camano Island were reported. At least seven homes were robbed of items totaling at least $3,800. Most homes were completely emptied of things such as silver, cameras, rugs, artwork, lamps, appliances, clothes, draperies, and various other household items. Police had no suspects and asked the public for tips.
Dec. 31, 1980
Work started on improvements around the Camano Center — the blue building along East Camano Drive near CASA. The $78,000 effort was to build two fenced-in tennis courts, a multi-purpose field, an irrigation system, picnic tables, barbecue area, horseshoe pits and a paved parking lot.
Dec. 26, 1990
KOMO-TV aired an episode of its "For Kids Sake" musical variety show that was filmed earlier in the month at Stanwood schools. The students were on the program because they raised more than 5,000 items for the food bank. Santa and "The Wheedle" — the character of a popular children's book and the Seattle SuperSonics mascot at the time — sang patriotic, Christmas and general children's songs.
Dec. 26, 2000
The Stanwood-Camano School District was grappling with a $770,000 budget deficit, dropping enrollment, increasing costs and a search for a new superintendent. The School Board was considering a variety of options, including a hiring freeze, fewer coaches, a delay in buying new equipment, dimming lights and lowering the thermostats.
Dec. 28, 2010
Island County commissioners unanimously approved a clean water utility after a public hearing in Coupeville that lasted nearly three hours.
