Feb. 9, 1912
In what was the first opportunity for many area residents to see a basketball game, the Stanwood boys defeated the Norman team 22-5 in a "game that was fast and clean," according to the Stanwood Tidings. "The Norman boys played hard but lacked team effort," the newspaper reported. The article then referenced the upcoming Grand Baseball Dance at Odd Fellows Hall where "the success or failure of the season depended on the financial success of the dance."
Feb. 9, 1922
A flu epidemic “continued to bowl over citizens” in the area, The Stanwood News reported. Doctors warned “victims not to be too ambitious about going out of doors until the flu is out of their system." The newspaper then listed the names of the Stanwood residents known to have had the flu in the past week.
Feb. 11, 1932
Camano residents met at the Camano City schoolhouse to hear about a proposed extension of a power line that would bring electricity to much of the island. Puget Sound Power & Light officials said the community would need to cover the installation costs.
Feb. 5, 1942
The U.S. government told the area’s 75 pea farmers that they’d need to produce a record amount of peas for the war effort. As a country, farmers would need to produce 13 million more cases of peas than the year before. In return, the government would pay $17.50 more per ton than in 1941.
Feb. 7, 1952
Josephine Sunset Home announced that 1951 was its most successful year to date, caring for a record 90 guests after a recent expansion allowed for more space. The growth also meant more staff for the Stanwood facility.
Feb. 8, 1962
The Stanwood City Council met to discuss banning trailer homes in town. Council members expressed concern that the town could face an influx of mobile homes without an ordinance prohibiting them in place. They feared mobile homes would harm the value of conventional residences.
Feb. 9, 1972
A two-week cold snap that plunged temperatures below zero at times ended, but the thaw caused new problems. Roads began to buckle, prompting the school district to suspend buses for a week as crews made repairs.
Feb. 10, 1982
The building that was being vacated by Thrifty Foods was to be remodeled and converted into a mini-mall. Property owners helped Thrifty move into a new 32,000 square foot structure built on the north part of the building. The original 26,000 square foot space Thrifty was in would be divided into spaces for other businesses.
Feb. 12, 1992
The Stanwood-Camano community discussed forming a recreation district to levy funds that would be used to build a swimming pool. The group planned to host community forums to gauge public opinion for a new tax. The cost of a pool was estimated to be $2.5 million.
Feb. 12, 2002
A 25-year-old Snohomish woman was arrested after a string of mail thefts that local authorities called an “epidemic,” according to the Stanwood Camano News. The woman had stolen an untold number of pieces of mail and was accused of stealing $10,000 from at least six peoples’ bank accounts.
Feb. 14, 2012
Snowy owls were spotted throughout the region, especially in fields south of Stanwood. The nomadic birds typically winter in the arctic tundra. They travel south in search of prey, having been spotted as far south as Texas.
