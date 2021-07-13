Early History
Stanwood had regular boat transportation on the Skagit Queen to Seattle every other day. The Great Northern Railway ran within a mile of the city with three passenger trains to and from Everett and Seattle daily; a streetcar line met all trains.
July 14, 1911
Richards & Pringles Famous Georgia Minstrels performed at the Opera House after a free parade. “Worn-out ideas, shabby wardrobe and questionable acts have never found a place in their program. … the program is absolutely clean and refined.”
July 12, 1921
The nation was in the grip of hard times after WWI, when there was a shortage of railway cars, including in Stanwood, to move merchandise.
July 16, 1931
Stanwood Oyster Co. bought the Carnation warehouses to can clams and tuna with a three-year contract with Japanese fisheries. A bed of thousands of clams was discovered between Ed Iverson’s place and Juniper Bay.
July 10, 1941
A 30-day deferment was granted to all draftees over 27 years old, keeping them out of the Army Forces until Congress could pass an amendment to the selective service act exempting them.
July 12, 1951
After the hottest weather in over 20 years with temperatures reaching 90 degrees, Councilman Stanley Odegard, chair of the fire prevention committee, urged people to cut grass short, especially on vacant lots. Fires in Warm Beach were started by blackberry pickers who tossed lit cigarette butts.
July 13, 1961
“No parking” signs went up on one side of some streets for the weekend then were quickly taken down when businesses complained. Other ideas to relieve traffic on busy narrow streets included rerouting pea trucks, banning delivery trucks and making Main Street one-way in congested areas.
July 14, 1971
Students from eight colleges across the nation gathered at Pilchuck Tree Farm to help revive the “dying” art of glass blowing. In other news, the county pitched in $3,500 toward the $22,000 needed to buy the Church Creek Park property, just east of the “new high school campus.”
July 15, 1981
Trans Mountain Pipe Line Co. shelved plans to build a petroleum pipeline from a tanker facility at Low Point, Washington, to Alberta, Canada. The pipeline was planned to cross Camano Island near water sources for many homes.
July 10, 1991
Trans Mountain Oil Co. was drilling test holes for a pipeline it proposed to run from Port Angeles under the Puget Sound and across Whidbey and Camano islands, then to Stanwood and north to oil refineries. Island County commissioners passed standards for any applicant wanting to lay pipe in county right-of-way. The county tightened up health standards protecting the aquifer from petroleum leaks from pipes or storage facilities.
July 10, 2001
The old Odd Fellows Hall (now the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center) was jacked up, leveled and underpinned with a concrete foundation. It got a fresh coat of paint and windows. This was the beginning of the Stanwood Area Historical Society’s remodel of the 1905 building, which is ongoing.
July 12, 2011
Miller Road south of Stanwood remained closed after a slide during wet winter weather because there was no funds for repairs. The 2-mile road cuts across the Stillaguamish floodplain between Pioneer Highway and Norman Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.