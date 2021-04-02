Early History
Arthur Moa, born in South Dakota in 1892, came to Washington State in 1901, and to Camano in 1924. He was an Island County commissioner and later elected to executive secretary of the state Association of County Commissioners. One of his sons, Don Moa, was a Stanwood mayor.
March 28, 1911
A truck drove the length of the Pacific Highway through Washington, which included the Stanwood area, installing the first-ever official road signs. "A crew of five arrived in an automobile truck ... and completed the work in a day," according to the Stanwood Tidings newspaper.
March 22, 1921
E.N. Rodmaker was superintendent of the high school in Stanwood.
March 24, 1931
Stanwood Motors threw a communitywide party to celebrate the opening of their new garage. Local businesses joined together to offer sales on goods such as $1.45 for a raincoat, $19.75 for a suit, 10 cents for a can of spinach and 25 cents for three loaves of bread. A five-piece orchestra played downtown for a "big outdoor dance at night," according to the Stanwood News.
March 25, 1941
A historic structure, one of the area's first grade schools, was destroyed in a fire. The landmark, located on the Joe Dettling farm north of Stanwood, was long unused. The cause of the blaze was unknown.
March 27, 1951
A popular halftime activity at Stanwood basketball games this past season was the new girls’ tumbling team, who practiced during their PE classes.
March 28, 1961
The name of the Stillaguamish Fair was changed to Stanwood Community Fair.
March 23, 1971
Community groups were gathering in the hundreds at grange halls on Camano, at Warm Beach and at Lake Goodwin to protest property tax levies rising by about 6%. The following year, the state Legislature approved a constitutional amendment that limited regular property tax levies to 1% annual increases.
March 24, 1981
Island businesses banded together to form Camano Business Center SR 532, east of Camano Lutheran Church.
March 26, 1991
The Island County Mounted Sheriff's Posse formed and could be seen roaming island neighborhoods on horseback. The 16-member team, which were not deputies, participated in regional fairs, parades and competitions.
March 27, 2001
The Vito Zingarelli Memorial Skatepark opened at Heritage Park after years of grassroots fundraising efforts. Community donations, the city and the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation helped pay for the project.
March 29, 2011
At least seven local residents, including twin 31-year-old brothers from Camano Island, were being treated at area hospitals for the H1N1 influenza virus known as swine flu. The brothers were treated in the intensive care unit, where one later died. A few days earlier, another Camano Island man died from the virus.
