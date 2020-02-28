EARLY HISTORY
Johan Joergenson, born on Leque Island in 1880, was later the bookkeeper and treasurer for Peoples Union Store in 1904.
Formation of the Cedarhome Swedish Baptist Church was discussed at members’ homes.
Two pioneer families were joined when Gina Sande and William Olson married in 1910.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Early farmers at Cedarhome were Mali and Andrew Havnik, who came from Norway.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The game warden on Camano paid 25 cents each for hawks killed.
Ivor Thomle and Iver Larson signed up their acreages for growing 13 acres of lettuce between them.
A leak in the East Stanwood water supply lost over 3,000 gallons daily after the cold spell.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Island resort owners and businessmen of Twin Cities met in city hall to organize a salmon derby on Camano.
Camano Island had a new three-ton truck for road-building.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Twin City Cardinals remained champs by walloping the Skykomish Rockets 59-24, with the game broadcast, sponsored by the two towns’ commercial clubs.
Stanwood Rifle Team brought 17 medals back from regional match at Anacortes.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Final touches were put on the new Stanwood Post Office (currently occupied by the Stanwood-Camano News).
FFA parliamentary procedure team won third place in the county contest.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Dick Pusey of Stanwood Hardware and Furniture Co. has a slab of wood upon which is written: “This building constructed by Plett, Paddock, Dahl and Bombo May 30, 1903.”
East Stanwood Elementary pupils had to meet on the stage of the multipurpose room because classes were too large.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Audubon Society sponsored bird walks on Camano.
Icy roads took the lives of three Camano residents.
Herman Moa retired after 36 years on the fire departments at Stanwood and Camano.
Over 130 people donated blood at the mobile drawing, a record number.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Housing Hope of Stanwood Camano opened its first shelter for the homeless.
Elizabeth Newland was president of a new citizen-based school watchdog group.
Lady Spartans were awarded “Outstanding Scholastic” as a team, for achieving a 3.5 GPS, one of the elite athletic scholastic teams in the state.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The county backed a project restoring a portion of the Stillaguamish River south of Stanwood.
Groundbreaking was held for the first high tech buildings in Stanwood.
Stanwood and Community Ambulance celebrated 30 years of service.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
A new study showed Snohomish and Island counties were among the healthiest in the state.
The Spartan hoopsters were headed for the state meet.
Freeborn Lutheran Church quilters made almost 250 quilts last year to give to charities.
Laura Charboneau and Casey Mather became the first Spartan girl wrestlers in SHS history to place at the Mat Classic.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.