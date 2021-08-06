July 28, 1911
The Sjolander Shingle Mill was nearly consumed by fire. A blaze started in the lower part and traveled so quickly through the plant that employees scarcely had time to escape. One jumped 15 feet from a window. The crew saved the engine and boiler as well as the nearby lumber yard. In other news, a fire swept through several downtown blocks of Sedro-Woolley. The whole town might have burned if not for a tuft of maple trees on the east and a vacant lot on the west.
July 30, 1931
Old settlers got together to rehash old times at the annual pioneer picnic at the Utsaladdy School grounds. The program consisted of music by the Junior League band, community singing and speaker Payson Peterson, candidate for Congress. Free coffee was given to those who brought their own cups. They gave prizes to the winners of foot races, sack races, ladies’ egg races and a tug of war between the stump pullers of Camano and the merchants.
July 31, 1941
Dr. Cook, Charles Simonson and J. H. McElroy organized as a polished pate committee to petition for reduced price haircuts. They feel, “that where nothing is left but the soup bowl fringe, they should not be forced to pay the same price as charged the lucky Casanova with a full shock of mohair.” President Stacks Wagness, appointed to represent the barbers, promised to consider the petition when he is not so busy. “Apparently the strategy will be to dally along until there won’t be a fringe left to cut.”
Aug. 2, 1951
The Twin City News reported an update on downtown work: “The sound of the hammer and saw were quite audible in East Stanwood early Sunday morning, when Jim Hansen and John Melly laid a new floor on the front entrance to the Shurfine grocery store. Aided, no doubt, by the close supervision of Jack Eilertsen, who was doing a swell job of sidewalk superintending, the pair had the new threshold laid in record time.” Meanwhile, competitor Earl Clark at the Stanwood Food center "is proud of a new vegetable display case. It keeps fresh produce a constant temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit and is the only one of its kind in the area."
Aug. 3, 1961
Twin City Foods opted to pay its employees in $2 bills to dramatize the growth of the food packaging industry in the Stanwood area. The company used exactly $100,000 in $2 bills to pay its peak payroll for 850 employees.
Aug. 4, 1971
Arne Lervick, president of Twin City Foods announced that the Stanwood-based frozen food processor would double in size and sales volume with the purchase of Prosser Packers. Before the acquisition, Twin City Foods was already one of the biggest frozen food processors in the country with a $6 million payroll, employing many hundreds of people locally and at branches in Arlington, Snohomish and Ellensburg and in Lewiston, Idaho. Prosser Packers focused on French fries and had 480 employees.
Aug. 5, 1981
Seven Lakes residents formed a crime prevention group with patrols, neighborhood watches and rewards for the arrest of thieves. Burglars entered homes from the waterside during the day to steal liquor and small items. The crime rate dropped since word spread about the watch program, Sgt. Dave Sargent said. “This area isn’t a plum anymore.”
July 31, 1991
Island County Health Department imposed a sewage and building permit moratorium on 14 Camano Island communities due to problems with water systems. Communities included Arrowhead Beach, Juniper Beach, Saratoga Shores, Tyee Beach and Vista.
July 31, 2001
Interim commissioners of disputed “Freedom County” filed yet another lawsuit against Snohomish County for hindering the newly proclaimed northern area from operating as an independent county.
Aug. 2, 2011
After 20 years, Trish Hatley, a jazz singer, came back to perform again at the Stanwood Camano Community Fair. Bob Cole, manager of Viking Village Shopping Center, went to Stanwood High School with Hatley, and tracked her down to sing at the fair.
