Early History
In the spring of 1901, Cedarhome School had two teachers, Miss Sheehan in the lower room and Mr. S.H. Place for the upstairs.
March 18, 1911
Rasmus Boe, born in Stryen, Norway, opened a trucking firm in Stanwood. Meanwhile, Henry Twing came to Stanwood from Wyoming and became president of the Puget Sound All Jersey Milk Pool.
March 15, 1921
Nora Ness arrived with her parents from North Dakota and later was the first president of the Stanwood Leisure Time Club, and also chairman of the local Heart Fund.
March 17, 1931
Hannah Wickstrom was a charter member of South Camano Grange, which was organized a few months prior. Wickstrom lived to be 93.
March 18, 1941
Lincoln High School won the Twin City oratorical contest sponsored by the Washington Cooperative Egg and Poultry Association.
March 20, 1951
Twin City Schools superintendent Wendell Phipps was appointed superintendent of the Mount Vernon and Conway schools.
March 21, 1961
Twin City Foods announced plans for a huge expansion project, providing more than 41,000 square feet of processing and warehouse space. The upgrade also meant doubling the electrical need to keep up with the 1.3 million pounds of food the plant was planning to process per day at peak capacity.
March 16, 1971
Robert Kuhnhausen, who had a road named after him in the Victoria community, died. In the early 1920s, he built a road in north from the Stanwood-Bryant Road that became Kuhnhausen Road. Today, the road is known as 3rd Avenue NE.
March 17, 1981
The Stanwood Camano News conducted an unofficial poll of Camano Island residents about the May 19 vote to expand the Port of Mabana boundaries to cover the entire island. Poll results were split, with supporters excited that a Camano-specific government body could lobby for the island and opponents advocating to leave the island's political structure alone.
March 19, 1991
Stanwood High School officially opened a new wooden baseball grandstand, featuring a concession stand and an announcer's booth. However, the project, which funded and built by volunteers, burned down a few years later.
March 20, 2001
Two Country Club neighborhood residents rushed to the rescue when they saw two people in the water during an early morning beach walk. The rescuers "borrowed" someone's boat on the beach to paddle out to find a man and a teen boy clinging to a mostly deflated plastic dinghy. They hauled them aboard and met an ambulance at the shore.
March 22, 2011
Following Japan’s earthquake and tsunami, Stanwood pharmacist Maurice Stinn received lots of inquiries from the public about potassium iodide, which protects against exposure to radioactive iodine. The Fukushima nuclear power plant had released radiation, and fears were that the contaminants were crossing the Pacific to the West Coast of the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.