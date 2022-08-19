Aug. 16, 1912

Local stores were advertising summer sales with one front-page ad reading, “In our store the dollars will jump right out of your purse because they will feel that it is a crime to remain unspent.”

viaduct.jpg
The public was beginning to complain about graffiti on the viaduct in east Stanwood at Pioneer Highway. 

