Aug. 16, 1912
Local stores were advertising summer sales with one front-page ad reading, “In our store the dollars will jump right out of your purse because they will feel that it is a crime to remain unspent.”
Aug. 17, 1922
A fire destroyed a Stanwood home in a matter of minutes leaving firefighters largely powerless to battle the blaze, according to the Stanwood News. The city was in the midst of deciding whether to install a water main along city streets to provide “a heavy stream of water” for firefighters. The newspaper argued in an editorial that the fire proved the need for the water main, saying the cost to install it is cheaper than rebuilding what could be burned in a matter of minutes with only a garden hose to fight the flames.
^
With school about to start, officials said there would be the same number of high school teachers as the year before — seven — and high school students must select one course and follow it all year. They could choose between classical, scientific, English, commercial or vocational, which includes manual training and domestic sciences.
Aug. 18, 1932
The Williams family was the first to be connected to electricity in the Camano City area of west Camano Island. They hosted dinner guests, who all told the Twin City News that they, too, were eagerly waiting to be connected to the power lines.
Aug. 20, 1942
The Meat Market in Stanwood was designated as the official fat depot. The state Salvage Committee was asking all “housewives to save drippings and fat of all kinds as a war contribution.” Officials declared that people must preserve clean, rendered fat and drippings in a wide-mouth can and store it in a cool, dark place or a refrigerator until a pound was accumulated. Then it was to be delivered to the designated fat depot.
Aug. 21, 1952
The gym floor at Lincoln High was refinished as part of extensive school improvements made over the summer. Elsewhere, classrooms were refurbished and hallways were painted. Meanwhile, crews were building a new cafeteria and a shop building.
Aug. 16, 1962
A new era in Stanwood schools was launched with the opening of the Lincoln Junior High School. The school would house seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade students. The school had 300 students. Stanwood High School would be home to sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Aug. 16, 1972
Stanwood experienced an uptick in unpermitted door-to-door salesmen, prompting the police chief to apprehend several salesmen. “If in doubt, call the city clerk or the police. Legitimate sales people won’t mind a simple phone call,” police chief Carl E. Wade told the Stanwood News.
Aug. 18, 1982
The public was beginning to complain about graffiti on the viaduct in east Stanwood at Pioneer Highway. “Only rarely have the four-letter no-no’s intruded into the messages that have usually been ‘John + Mary’ sort or the ‘Kilroy was here’ variety,” the Stanwood Camano News reported. But recently the “place is getting to look like hell,” the newspaper wrote. Possible solutions ranged from signage, to painting over the “art” and imposing fines.
Aug. 19, 1992
Stanwood men placed at the Snowmobile Grass Drag Race held at the Arlington Airport. Dan Lewis and Tony Brown each earned several top-three places in different categories. The event was part of a series that then went to Spokane, Chelan, Enumclaw and Omak.
Aug. 13, 2002
Stanwood City Council voted to increase sewer rates 35% to pay for needed infrastructure for the growing city. “It’s time to step up and not leave it to future generations to fix,” then-mayor Matt McCune told the Stanwood Camano News.
Aug. 14, 2012
Officials held the grand opening of the Port Susan Farmers Market. The city won grants to help get the farmers market up and running. The market continues today as the Stanwood Farmers Market.
