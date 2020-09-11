EARLY HISTORY
In 1900, C.M. Johnson was a Cedarhome school teacher who had a student who wanted to fight him because Johnson punished him for putting rubber on the wood stove.
Daisy Turk was the teacher at Utsalady school in 1910.
The Lindses at Birmingham (Warm Beach) received machinery for their new shoe factory.
The Rocky Point neighborhood on Camano Island was a popular summertime spot.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Gilbert and Olga (Leverson) Anderson celebrated their first year anniversary.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
C.T. Richardson, superintendent at Carnation Co. of East Stanwood, was with friends when they spied a large salmon swimming in the low tide at Warm Beach, and chased it up and down the shallows until the fish tired and Richardson pulled out the 30-pounder.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Mr. Britten, vocational ag instructor at Lincoln High School of East Stanwood, was elected state vice president of the teachers association at a convention in Longview.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
The Rev. Carl Lucky accepted the call to the pulpit of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Stanwood.
Camano Lutheran Church installed a furnace.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Population of the new town of Stanwood — following the consolidation of Stanwood and East Stanwood — was counted at 1,117.
Twin City Future Farmers of America judging team won third place in dairy competition at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, B.C.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
The highest attendance ever recorded at the annual community fair was more than 6,200.
Workmen raised the walls of the new Thrifty Foods building in downtown Stanwood next to where the Country Store stands today. The building is now used as a warehouse.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
County workers replaced the south approach to the Hatt Slough bridge on Marine Drive.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The first lady of Leque Island, Sara Leque, celebrated her 100th birthday.
Dan Garrison Realtors teamed up with Windermere’s network of offices.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Planners reviewed a request to add 325 acres to the city.
Rocky Point Heights Community Club on Camano dedicated their new entry sign.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Madrona Fire Station hosted a remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the grand opening and dedication of the new facility.
Open Gate Farm on Camano offered certified naturally grown local produce.
