Jan. 29, 1912
S. Stevens of Norman demanded that area loggers retrieve several logs that drifted up the Stillaguamish River and onto his property. They were “hereby notified to remove the (logs) within 30 days or said logs will be sawed up and disposed of by me in order to clear my meadow,” Stevens said in a front-page article in the Stanwood Tidings newspaper.
Jan. 26, 1922
An “exciting rum-runner chase was staged through town,” the Stanwood News reported. A man on “a mad drive” went 55 miles from north of Mount Vernon through Stanwood toward Everett before fleeing at a gas station. The Ford contained 20 cases of “high grade liquor.”
Jan. 28, 1932
Stanwood High basketball all-stars hosted all-starts from Oak Harbor and Mount Vernon in a charity game to raise money for the local unemployment relief fund, which was “running a bit low,” according to the Twin City News. Stanwood lost to Oak Harbor 15-12 and to Mount Vernon 34-21.
Jan. 22, 1942
The Stanwood School Board voted to sell “idle property,” including the Florence school site and three sites on Camano Island: the Coastal School, the Livingston Bay School and 2 acres in Rocky Point.
Jan. 24, 1952
Hundreds of people turned out to see two new 1952 Chevrolet cars on display at Wallace Motors in Stanwood. Youngsters were given balloons … “not ordinary balloons, but something special. When inflated and released, they take off toward the sky like a jet plane,” according to the Twin City News, likely referring to helium.
Jan. 25, 1962
With temperatures in the single digits, some took to ice skating on area ponds and lakes. Stanwood area farmer Larry Sande even planned ahead and created a large shallow area that “turned into the ideal outdoor rink after a few nights with temperatures dipping to about 10 above zero,” according to the Stanwood News.
Jan. 26, 1972
Stanwood Police Chief Carl E. Wade and Patrolman Dave Isaacson recovered guns, tools and other items stolen from the Bryant Hardware and Implement Co. in an unused barn in the Cedarhome neighborhood of Stanwood. Two juveniles were arrested and suspected of the burglary as well as arson at the Stanwood School bus garage.
Jan. 27, 1982
A snowstorm followed quickly by heavy rains triggered mudslides and flooding in the Stanwood-Camano area. One slide destroyed a home in the Maple Grove neighborhood of Camano, blocking the roadway. Farther south, part of West Camano road sank about 6 inches, forcing the road to be closed for some time. About 2,500 were without power for five days on Camano.
Jan. 22, 1992
Island County announced plans to spend money on a new boat launch at Maple Grove on Camano Island, possibly a new park at the old Camano landfill and buying land to build a new Camano Annex. Island County officials hoped to build a new Camano Annex in 1996.
Jan. 22, 2002
A new viaduct was installed for the Pioneer Highway bridge over Cedarhome Drive in Stanwood, replacing the original bridge built in 1925.
Jan. 24, 2012
A winter storm dumped about 10 inches of snow, forcing Stanwood-Camano schools to stay closed for an entire week.
