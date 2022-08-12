Aug. 9, 1912
Stanwood decided to pave some of its downtown streets with brick. Property owners were divided over the idea, but some merchants said they would pay in advance for the bricks, which earned the City Council’s approval.
Aug. 10, 1922
The Stanwood News reported that one of every two homeowners in Stanwood and East Stanwood also owned a car. The population at the time was about 1,200.
Aug. 11, 1932
Oyster-shucking sheds were nearly complete. The structure, about 10 feet wide and 80 feet long, and the company promises “a cheery place in which to work” for this new industry. The business, Camano Blue Point Oyster Company, was expected to employ 30 people to shuck the “succulent bi-valves.”
Aug. 13, 1942
The Washington State Patrol was on Camano Island to meet gun owners, who were required to register their weapons. “All residents must bring their guns, of every description, in order that permits may be issued for the retention by the owners,” officials said. The State Patrol had completed work on Whidbey Island, registering 400 people with more than 2,500 guns — an average of more than six per person.
Aug. 14, 1952
The Twin City News classified pages were filled with items for sale, including turkeys, pumps, radios, outboard motors, live herring and recently dead animals. Used cars, such as a 1939 Ford two-door, were listed for around $135.
Aug. 9, 1962
Bethel Blendheim reeled in a 53-pound chinook salmon off the west side of Camano Island. The fish was a record size for the area, according to the Stanwood News. It was the first fish Blendheim’s had caught “in many, many years,” she told the newspaper.
Aug. 9, 1972
Work on building Interstate 5 near Stanwood was progressing. Crews were carving away two hills in the way — one 70 feet high and another 140 feet high — and dumping the dirt to fill valleys near Pilchuck Creek to provide for an easier driving grade.
Aug. 11, 1982
A trio of men pulled off a dramatic robbery of the Farmette Drive-in in Stanwood. After eating a meal, the men forced the customers and staff on the floor at gunpoint “where they were deprived of their cash,” the newspaper reported. They also ripped the phone from the wall and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant’s till.
Aug. 12, 1992
More restaurants in Snohomish County were choosing to go smoke-free. As of summer 1992, there were 48 eateries that did not allow cigarettes inside. However, the Snohomish Health District told the Stanwood Camano News that their office was not planning to ban smoking at restaurants. “These decisions rest solely with the diners’ owners,” they said.
Aug. 6, 2002
Snohomish PUD was predicting a 10% hike in electricity rates, prompting widespread outrage in the community, according to the Stanwood Camano News reports. Even before the potential increase, Snohomish PUD customers paid the highest rate in the state.
Aug. 7, 2012
Crews repaired a sinkhole forming on the top of a dike north of Stanwood. A culvert in the dike, owned by Dike District 7, had failed. “There are only two types of levees. Those that have failed and those that will,” a local flood control expert said. Crews called the fix temporary. “The only true fix is to replace the levee,” officials said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.