News Files: 50 years ago, citizens fete opening Highway 532

EARLY HISTORY
David Bennie was manager of the Stanwood Cooperative Creamery in 1899.
County commissioners inspected bridges and roads in the Stillaguamish River Valley in 1909, beginning at Stanwood and working eastward as far as Oso.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Graduation was held at Milltown School. One of the students was Ann Astel who came to Milltown in 1910 after being born in Stanwood in 1904.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
Mayor O.E. Thompson of Stanwood resigned and moved to Seattle, and Mrs. Thompson also resigned as a library board member.
Puget Sound Power and Light Co. brought high tension electric power from Skagit Co. to better the electric service in Stanwood.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
P. Wilbur cut 20 feet off the top of the 100-ft. Lien Brothers smokestack.
Formal approval was given to the city hall project for East Stanwood.
Lincoln Lynx of East Stanwood held the Darrington Loggers to a scoreless tie.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
South Camano Grange hosted one of the largest American Legion initiations and installations held in a five-state region.
Huge quantities of food was gathered by Stanwood students for the Orthopedic Hospital in Seattle.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Budgets for the towns: East Stanwood, $21,352, and Stanwood, $22,554.
Chester Frodle became president of Camano Co-op Water and Power Co. board.
Work progressed on the new East Stanwood post office (present Stanwood Camano News building).
Fill work was begun on the PUD lot.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
Roof timbers at Camwood Inn gave way, collapsing the ceiling and soaking the interior.
A new section of Highway 1-Y was dedicated when the Lindstrom I-5 link was opened from Heichel’s Corner (Old Highway 99/SR 532) west to Stanwood.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Father Colin Campbell replaced Father Walter Correll at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church.
No more parking on 271st Street in front of Stanwood Middle School.
Camano Community Club was incorporated and board members were elected.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
For the second month, the Camano home building boom was ahead of the rest of the incorporated areas of the county.
Jim Webster, a Stanwood High School grad, received the prestigious Connelly Award for commanding the best Army Reserve field kitchen.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Island County said “no” to impact fees, and new rules could not cut cell tower heights.
Stanwood City Council lowered taxes on punchboards and pulltabs.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
SR 532 turn lanes from Stanwood to I-5 included truck climbing lanes between 12th Ave. and 28th, 36th and 52nd; paving in sections and striping, and, work included single lane closure for a week on Mark Clark Bridge (today’s Camano Gateway Bridge).
Chris Ellis, chief criminal deputy at Island County Sheriff’s Office, retired after 17 years, including time as precinct commander on Camano Island.
Adam Stewart joined the News as staff reporter to replace Rick Wood, who took a position with the Fort Lewis Northwest Guardian. Wood was here for three years.
Friends of Camano Island Parks sponsored winter walks one Saturday a month at island park trails.
Uganda Orphan’s Choir gave a concert at Camano Lutheran Church.
“The Family Ghost” was a production of Camwood Players given at Stillaguamish Grange Hall.
In a driving rainstorm, Stanwood Spartans rolled over the Snohomish Panthers 36-3. By outplaying Monroe and Lake Stevens, the Spartan boys’ tennis team moved into third place in 4A schools; the Lady Sparts had shutout soccer victories over Oak Harbor and Cascade; the volleyball squad won its first league game against Oak Harbor, and the Lady Sparts swim team defeated Glacier Peak and Snohomish.
The American Legion and Auxiliary of Post 92 elected Terry Hislop as Post Commander, and Tami Douglass as auxiliary president.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.