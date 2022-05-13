May 10, 1912
After a Stanwood baseball game, the townsfolk gathered to witness Percy Kohl — “the balloon man,” according to the Stanwood Tidings newspaper — ascend into the sky “giving the citizens an appreciable bit of entertainment.”
May 11, 1922
Flocks of hens owned by brothers Herman and Victor Lund of Camano had been laying a record number of eggs. Each brother owns about 400 hens that were producing about 310 eggs a day.
May 12, 1932
Crews completed a power line from Madrona Beach to the Camano City neighborhood of Camano Island, marking the first time one of the island’s oldest communities was connected to electricity. Leaders told the Twin City News that “at this pace, the island was destined to become the future playground of the masses.”
May 14, 1942
Stanwood High School Principal Alice Davison asked residents to donate games of any kind, such as cards, checkers and dominos, to mail to U.S. Army camps to entertain the soldiers.
May 15, 1952
The area Civil Defense participated in a statewide simulated enemy attack. Civil Defense directors were sent sealed envelopes. On each envelope was written the number of minutes to wait after the start of the red alert test to open the package. The envelope contained details on the “attack” which that civil defense zone was responsible for combatting, according to the Twin City News.
May 10, 1962
KING-TV featured a Camano home that earned the Gold Medallion award. The home, built by Lilgreen Construction Co. of Stanwood, was constructed in the Buena Vista neighborhood of north Camano.
May 17, 1972
A.V. “Jo” Bucklin was honored as “Citizen of the Year,” becoming the first area woman to earn the award. She was honored for her many community contributions, accomplishments and achievements, including as president of the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce, secretary for the Camano Chamber of Commerce and master at the South Camano Grange.
May 12, 1982
The Stanwood School Board authorized kindergarten to change from half-day to a full-day schedule starting in fall 1982. The new schedule was expected to help student learning as well as save the district $25,000 in transportation costs.
May 13, 1992
Josephine Sunset Home offered residents and children in its day care rides in a hot air balloon from its front lawn. About 20 residents and 25 kids ventured into the sky for a bird’s eye view.
May 8, 2012
Area stores prepared to stock liquor after a new law was set to go into effect on June 1. Stores were busy clearing out sections, typically near wine displays, to house the spirit selections. The rights to operate the town’s liquor store was sold for $133,000 to a resident of Vancouver, B.C.
