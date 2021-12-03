No injuries in RV trailer fire on Camano Island Evan Caldwell Evan Caldwell journalist (graphics, reporter, editor) Author instagram Author twitter Author email Dec 3, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fire destroyed an RV trailer Friday morning on Camano Island.No one was injured in the blaze, which was first reported at 10:17 a.m. in the 1500 block of Crestview Drive near the Country Club neighborhood.The 22-foot, two-axle trailer was a total loss, said Bronlea Mishler, Camano Island Fire and Rescue spokesperson. Ten firefighters responded and extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes, Mishler said.No structures were damaged.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Mishler said. The Island County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos. More from this section Stanwood-Camano area could see snow in the coming days Posted: 3:03 p.m. News Files: Decades ago, construction laid today's infrastructure Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Entertainment 360: Tree lightings and holiday performances Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Police Blotter: Bitcoin fraud, theft and horses on the loose — Nov. 30, 2021 Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Camano Island Trailer Motor Vehicle Rv Spokesperson Firefighter Rescue Island County Evan Caldwell journalist (graphics, reporter, editor) Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Evan Caldwell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets from Stanwood Camano News Tweets from Stanwood Camano News sports reporter Evan Caldwell
