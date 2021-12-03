Stanwood Police logo 1

A fire destroyed an RV trailer Friday morning on Camano Island.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was first reported at 10:17 a.m. in the 1500 block of Crestview Drive near the Country Club neighborhood.

The 22-foot, two-axle trailer was a total loss, said Bronlea Mishler, Camano Island Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Ten firefighters responded and extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes, Mishler said.

No structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Mishler said. The Island County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

