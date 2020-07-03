Snohomish County isn’t moving onto Phase 3 anytime soon, local and state officials announced recently. And if new COVID-19 cases continue to increase, local health officials said it’s possible the county could drop back into Phase 1.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee and and state Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced Thursday that starting Tuesday businesses must require face coverings of all customers and may not serve any customer if they do not comply with the statewide face covering order. The face covering order announced the week prior requires all Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public indoor places or outdoors when unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
Inslee and Wiesman also announced they are pausing all county applications to advance phases for at least two weeks. Additionally, bars will no longer be able to serve from the bar or have people congregate at the bar in Phase 3. Bars will still be able to provide table service.
Inslee said these actions are necessary due to an increase in the number of infections statewide throughout the month of June.
“We’re doing this because of a spike in cases of COVID-19 all over the state,” Inslee said. “The better we can protect ourselves from the virus, the better we can avoid repeating some of the painful measures we had to take in the spring to shutdown the economy.”
On July 1, the state reported 728 new cases, the highest single-day total on record. There are now 34,151 cases and 1,342 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. The previous record for cases in a day was June 19, when the state reported 619 new cases. On June 30, the state added 611 cases, now the third-highest mark since the pandemic began.
Inslee said businesses that don’t comply with the new statewide order requiring masks could face fines or potential closures. People can anonymously file complaints using an online form. Employees can also contact the state Department of Labor and Industries to file a complaint online or at 1-800-423-7233, which can lead to other enforcement options.
“The trends we are seeing in our communities and across the country are concerning and should make all of us stand to attention,” Wiesman said. “We must redouble our efforts to keep our physical distance, wear our face coverings and limit the number of people we see each week.”
Locally, Snohomish County had 146 new coronavirus cases over 14 days from May 25 to June 8 — under the benchmark of 25 infections per 100,000 residents required to advance phases. But the county recorded 332 over 14 days from June 16-29 and a rate of 38.5 infections per 100,000, according to Snohomish Health District data.
The average percentage of tests positive for COVID-19 continues to increase, up from 2.7% to 3.9%, while the number of tests performed each week has remained stable. The number of outbreaks involving two or more cases in a 14-day period at a workplace or institutional setting has increased from zero to three, according to health district data.
“A week or so ago, I would have thought it was a remote possibility,” county executive Dave Somers said in a news briefing Tuesday, June 30. “I don't feel that way anymore. I think going back to Phase 1 is clearly one of the options that could be in front of us.”
Somers clarified that statement a day later, adding the goal remains to move into Phase 3 and that there are no plans to move back to Phase 1 at this time.
“The only reason I would even consider it at some point in the future would be if we saw a significant, sustained outbreak that threatened to overwhelm our health care system or a significant, sustained spike in deaths,” he said.
While hospitalizations and deaths have stayed flat of late, the county could also move back to Phase 1 if this recent surge leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, said Dr. Chris Spitters, the county’s top health officer.
“We're still seeing one to three people die every day in Snohomish County from COVID,” Spitters said. “That’s stable, but with this recent surge in cases, if that's going to lead to some hospitalizations and deaths, we would see that in a week to two weeks. So we just have to wait and see.”
You should not attend large gatherings. The limit is 5 or fewer people from outside your household during Phase 2.
Spitters and Somers said people may have been moving around too much since transitioning into Phase 2, leading to an increase in younger people testing positive for the virus.
Younger people may be more often working in customer service jobs with higher risk of exposure, highlighting the importance of face coverings, Spitters said.
Officials have also seen more “young adults and teenagers having impromptu get-togethers that exceed recommended size,” Spitters said. “So we certainly urge them to think twice about that. … Young people still can be hospitalized.”
Health officials are still attempting to track down people who attended a 70-person party in Stanwood on June 19 where at least one person tested positive.
“Not only are large gatherings a higher risk of becoming an event where multiple people get infected … but they also present significant challenges to the public health staff in being able to quickly identify and contact those potentially exposed,” Spitters said. “If there's a case at a family gathering … we've got six or eight people to track down. If it's a party of 50 to 70 people, some of whom identities and phone numbers aren't known, that's going to take a huge amount of our energy and our success will be limited in reaching all those people.”
Contract tracing efforts, testing levels and new cases are some of the metrics the state looks what when determining if a county can change phases.
“None of us want to slide back,” Spitters said. “But it's conceivable that if things got really accelerated and hospitals started filling up, that's the kind of thing that might have to occur.”
Spitters said the recent increases are not due to an increase in testing. The number of tests submitted weekly has been stable, but the numbers of positive results are increasing, he said. Local health care providers are also reporting increased demand for testing from people with COVID symptoms.
“We are in a very precarious situation and need everyone in Snohomish County working together to again flatten the curve and get back on track,” Spitters said. “If we all follow the guidelines for Phase 2, limit non-essential trips, wear face coverings when out of the home, maintain that social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene, we’ll hopefully be in a better position to move forward when eligible.”
Somers and Spitters urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.
“I know it's hard and everybody's tired, but we have seen a rise in cases.” Somers said. “But the restrictions that are in place really need, we need to double down on them and be careful to make sure that we don't really see a huge spike like some other places are seeing around the country.”
