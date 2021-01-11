The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation will present three philanthropy awards to outstanding individuals and businesses at the Philanthropist of the Year awards breakfast on March 26.
SCAF is accepting nominations for the following three awards until Jan. 31:
- The Floyd & Delores Jones Spirit of Philanthropy award honors an individual, couple or family showing a deep commitment to philanthropy. Nominees should have a proven record of exceptional generosity through direct financial support and/or direct involvement. This should be someone who demonstrates outstanding civic and charitable responsibility and whose generosity and involvement encourages others to take philanthropic leadership roles in our community.
- The Pay-It-Forward award honors a Stanwood-Camano resident who has a proven history of giving generously of his or her time directly to people in need, to activities that benefit the Stanwood-Camano community or to local nonprofit organizations.
- The Heritage Bank Business Making a Difference award honors a for-profit business in the Stanwood-Camano area that has a proven track record of making a positive difference in the community. The business must be based in Island or Snohomish County with branches in the Stanwood and Camano area.
Nomination forms are available at s-caf.org/nom. Send completed forms and supporting materials to Bev Pronishan at bev@s-caf.org or mail to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292. Previous award winners are not eligible. Information: 360-474-7086
