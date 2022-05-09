The pavement is exposed May 3 during the spring clearing of the North Cascades Highway.
The North Cascades Highway will open to vehicle traffic at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
The Department of Transportation has spent the past six weeks clearing the highway of snow between winter closure points at mileposts 134 near Diablo and 171 near Mazama.
Last week, crews working from the east and west sides of the North Cascades to clear highway of snow met just west of Rainy pass.
The highway has been closed between the closure points since Nov. 15.
Last spring the highway was reopened May 5.
The Department of Transportation advises those planning to use the North Cascades Highway in the near future to remember that many Forest Service and Parks Service facilities remain closed.
The department also advises avalanche potential remains, and that those venturing into the backcountry be trained and prepared.
