The North Cascades National Park Service Complex is putting out the welcome mat at its campgrounds.
Following guidance from numerous government agencies, the park is increasing recreational access to include overnight use.
Beginning Friday, the North Cascades National Park Service Complex will reopen campgrounds, its Wilderness Information Center and allow for backcountry overnight stays.
Opening will be the Goodell Creek, Newhalem Creek, Gorge Lake, Colonial Creek and Hozomeen campgrounds.
Group campsites at Goodell Creek, Colonial Creek and Newhalem Creek campgrounds will remain closed.
Stehekin marina and public docks will also open Friday, joining all previously opened boat docks.
Though trails used for backcountry stays are open, many have not yet been assessed or cleared. Downed trees, washouts and other hazards may be encountered, and access to the Sourdough Mountain Trail and Diablo/Ross dams may be restricted through Seattle City Light managed areas.
The National Park Service will continue to work with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and use a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Day use reopened at the North Cascades National Park Service Complex during the previous phase.
