Work is starting soon on a large regional fire and police training facility near Stanwood.
When complete, a portion of the 33-acre site will be home to classrooms, prop buildings and a variety of street layouts for training. The facility is aimed at filling a regionwide need for space to train and is expected to attract myriad public safety personnel from across the Northwest all year long, possibly generating money for North County Regional Fire Authority.
"This will make us a stronger, better fire service," Chief John Cermak said during a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 3. "We have put ourselves forward to be leaders in fire training in the region."
Construction of the first phase of the facility, just west of Exit 215 off Interstate 5, should be complete in January, according to North County Fire. Phase 1 will include a live-burn training tower, a 2,680-square-foot modular classroom, an instructors' building, an administration building and a restroom/shower facility. Faber Construction will serve as the general contractor, and Mackenzie is the contracted engineering and design firm.
Cermak said he plans to be training firefighters at the facility by Feb. 15.
Planning began in 2020 when North County Fire first submitted its permit application to Snohomish County. But permitting issues due to staffing shortages at the county delayed the project, North County Fire Assistant Chief Doug ten Hoopen said.
Currently, local firefighters typically drill at a training tower at Snohomish County Fire District 4 near Snohomish. However, that location is smaller than the proposed Stanwood site and has limitations, such as no live burns and competition for training time with several other agencies.
The Snohomish County Firefighters Training Consortium formed a few years ago to identify ways to address the training shortfall. It concluded that a larger facility was a priority to help accommodate more fire academy cadets needed to fill the growing number of vacancies across Snohomish County, ten Hoopen said.
Beyond the Snohomish facility, the only training centers similar to what North County Fire is planning and available to smaller fire districts are the state fire training academy near North Bend and the Chemeketa College’s Emergency Services Programs in Brooks, Oregon. Larger agencies, such as the Seattle Fire Department, have their own training facilities that aren’t available to smaller agencies.
In 2020, Skagit County fire chiefs told the Stanwood Camano News that they would likely use the Stanwood facility instead of their other options, adding that training together helps when multiple agencies respond to the same emergencies. Local community colleges have also expressed an interest in using the facility, ten Hoopen said.
The Stanwood training facility, which will initially cover about 5 acres, can accommodate multiple training groups at once, according to Cermak. The 1-acre Snohomish Fire District 4 site hosts one training group at a time. Per state law, firefighters require regular training, including live-fire situations.
The new facility would be able to provide a wide variety of real-world training as well as be able to accommodate a variety of groups.
"We're going to make better firefighters across the county and region because of this," Cermak said.
The training facility will incorporate a state-of-the-art, environmentally safe water capture and recirculation system, ten Hoopen said. It will also include a closed-loop hydrant system that uses its own water supplied by two underground water storage tanks to eight hydrants looped around two separate training pads. These two training pads will each house a live-burn training prop that will only burn wood and are designed such that all water used by the firefighters will be funneled back through a series of collection drains that will scrub the water before routing it back to the storage tanks.
One of the Stanwood facility’s hallmarks will be elaborate prop buildings — multistory custom-made structures built from shipping containers stacked in various configurations to mimic realistic situations firefighters could encounter. The structures allow for training to fight different fires, work with ventilation, practice entering and learn construction techniques. The prop buildings will be built elsewhere and assembled on-site.
North County Fire, which serves more than 46,000 residents across 120 square miles in and around Arlington and Stanwood, bought the forested site in April 2020 for $900,000 and issued a $5.5 million bond at 2.37% for the project as well as two new fire engines. The facility, on land sandwiched between Pacific Highway and a rock quarry, has few neighbors and will be built with forestland and earthen berms buffering the borders.
The site could also become home to a new fire station on the east side of the property, someday replacing the nearby aging Station 96. The agency could then use the old station for storage, logistics and for fleet maintenance, officials have said.
North County Fire could also eventually expand the training center to include more streets, different training structures and a Children’s Safety Center, where school kids could visit to learn about fire safety. Police also could use the facility’s buildings and various street designs for K9 training, practicing traffic stops and learning about collision response.
