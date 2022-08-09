Work is starting soon on a large regional fire and police training facility near Stanwood.

When complete, a portion of the 33-acre site will be home to classrooms, prop buildings and a variety of street layouts for training. The facility is aimed at filling a regionwide need for space to train and is expected to attract myriad public safety personnel from across the Northwest all year long, possibly generating money for North County Regional Fire Authority.

North County Fire training

The planned site for the North County Regional Fire Authority training facility northeast of Stanwood near Exit 215 of Interstate 5, seen at the right.
North County Fire training

The planned site layout for the large regional fire and police training facility northeast of Stanwood.
prop building

An example of a “prop building” in Arkansas. A similar one is planned for the Stanwood site.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.