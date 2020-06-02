John Cermak steps over prickly brambles and under untouched salmonberry bushes before entering a lush clearing.
“We think of this as our ‘Field of Dreams,’” the North County Regional Fire Authority fire chief said last week. “If we build it, they will come.”
Cermak was standing in what will become the center of a large regional fire and police training facility, complete with classrooms, prop buildings and a variety of street layouts. Construction of the facility, on part of a 33-acre site just west of Exit 215 off Interstate 5, should start this fall and be complete a year later.
When complete, the training center will immediately fill a regionwide need and is expected to attract myriad public safety personnel from across the Northwest all year long, possibly generating money for North County Fire.
“There’s nowhere really to train around here,” Cermak said.
Currently, local firefighters typically drill at a training tower at Snohomish County Fire District 4 near Snohomish. However, that location is smaller than the proposed Stanwood site and has limitations, such as no live burns and competition for training time with several other agencies.
Beyond the Snohomish facility, the only training centers similar to what North County Fire is planning and available to smaller fire districts are the state fire training academy near North Bend and the Chemeketa College’s Emergency Services Programs in Brooks, Oregon, north of Salem.
Larger agencies, such as Seattle Fire Department, have their own training facilities that aren’t made available to smaller agencies.
Skagit County Fire District 14 Chief David Skrinde said Skagit Valley firefighters typically use the Snohomish Fire District 4 site or the state Fire Training Academy but would likely opt to use the Stanwood facility.
“It can be quite a drive to go to South Snohomish County or North Bend, and it takes crews and equipment out of service,” said Skrinde, who also serves as president of the Skagit County Fire Chiefs Association. “It would be great having a facility close by with live-fire training. It just makes training more realistic.”
He added that the crews likely to most frequently use the Stanwood facility could also eventually be called to respond to the same local calls.
“It’s a huge benefit when crews train together and later work together,” Skrinde said.
The Stanwood training facility, which will initially cover about 5 acres, can accommodate multiple training groups at once, Cermak said. The 1-acre Snohomish Fire District 4 site hosts one training group at a time.
“The state academy can handle about 100 people a year, but you’re competing for spots with agencies across the state,” Cermak said. “We have 100 we need to put through each year just in our county.”
Per state law, firefighters require regular training, including live-fire situations.
“It’s getting harder to find live-fire and other training opportunities,” Cermak said. “We sometimes use the old Thrifty’s parking lot (in Stanwood) for training. Other departments just have a shipping container in a mud parking lot out back. Neither is a real-life training situation.”
The new facility — accessed off of 300th Street NW near North County Fire’s Station 96 — would be able to provide a wide variety of real-world training as well as be able to accommodate a variety of groups.
“Right now, you pay people overtime to travel far away for the required training,” Cermak said. “This way, they’re still right here close to home.”
Greg Oakes, North County Fire Board of Commissioner chairman, said the region’s need for a training center, the historically low rate for bonds and the available property made the decision easy.
North County Fire bought the forested site in April for $900,000 and issued a $5.5 million bond at 2.37% for the project as well as two new fire engines. The facility, on land sandwiched between Pacific Highway and a rock quarry, has few neighbors and will be built with forestland buffering the borders.
“Everything came together for us,” said Oakes, who is also a firefighter in the southern Snohomish County District 7. “There’s a big need for training in our area. It’s something the board has been looking at.”
Plans at the Stanwood site call for a series of 12 portable classrooms, typically bought surplus from school districts. People can attend a class and then walk outside and put the lessons to work in a real-life situation, Cermak said.
It’s not a new concept. Before moving to the Northwest five years ago, Cermak was a battalion chief for the Alhambra Fire Department in Los Angeles where he was part of a team charged with revamping training after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He helped the Los Angeles area firefighters build and upgrade seven training facilities.
“Firefighters will never get the real-world experience they need from watching a video,” Cermak said. “They need realistic, hands-on training.”
One of the Stanwood facility’s hallmarks will be elaborate prop buildings — multi-story custom-made structures built from shipping containers stacked in various configurations to mimic realistic situations local firefighters may encounter. The structures allow for training to fight different fires, work with ventilation, practice entering and learning construction techniques.
“My job is to get my people trained. I have to keep developing my people,” Cermak said. “This is one of the most dangerous jobs, and this kind of training will save lives. That can only come from training like this.”
The 33-acre site could also become home to a new fire station in the northeast corner of the property, someday replacing the nearby aging Station 96. The agency could then use the old station for storage, logistics and for fleet maintenance.
“We can build the station down the road when the need arises,” Cermak said. “Growth is heading that way, so it’s only a matter of time.”
North County Fire could also eventually expand the training center to include more streets, different training structures and a Children’s Safety Center, where school kids could visit to learn about fire safety. Police also could use the facility’s buildings and various street designs for K9 training, practicing traffic stops and learning about collision response.
“It’s a controlled environment without the public present,” Cermak said. “It can become a powerful tool for all public safety training to benefit the entire region.”
The recent $300,000 donation from the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians will help pay for one of the prop buildings.
“The hope is to provide neighboring agencies the training facility, charge a fee, and make it a cost-neutral situation for us,” said Cermak, adding that local crews training together on similar equipment will help in large emergencies where many agencies respond.
The agency plans to break ground Aug. 1 and have utilities and streets installed before winter. The site will feature a recoverable water system using an 80,000-gallon underground tank.
The prop buildings, which will be constructed elsewhere, will be assembled on site starting in spring 2021. The tentative plan is a procession to a ribbon cutting following the annual 9/11 ceremonies at Station 99 in Stanwood, Cermak said.
“My hope is that 10 years from now, the site is built out more, and you could go out there any day of the week and see police, EMS and fire all using the training center,” Cermak said. “But you have to start somewhere. You have to build it first.”
