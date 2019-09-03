North County Fire & EMS will hold a memorial ceremony and several activities on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Stanwood to mark the 9/11 tragedy in New York and to remember everyone who died that day in 2001.
“September 11, 2001, lives on in the minds of all Americans,” Fire Chief John Cermak said in a news release. “Like Pearl Harbor, the day was one of tragedy, but also that of great courage.”
North County Fire & EMS wants to honor the men and women who gave their lives to help others, but also celebrate the strength of the American spirit by inviting community members to an open house and memorial activities:
- At dawn on Sept. 11, Cermak said Fire Authority crews will line Highway 532 with 343 American flags to represent the firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center towers.
- At 10 a.m., fire personnel and apparatus will conduct a slow procession east from the main station on Pioneer Highway, around the block along Highway 532 and back to the station.
- The memorial ceremony will follow at the main station, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood, where the Stanwood High School band and drum section will provide music and the American Legion will present the flag to officials. Officials from the Fire Authority, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Navy will speak.
- An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the station, where the community – all ages – can participate in a day of celebration and thanks. The Fire Authority will provide a lunch of hot dogs and refreshments.
“We want to say thank you,” Chief Cermak said. “We could not save lives and property without the support of our community, and we are grateful.”
During the open house, station and apparatus tours will be offered, Sparky the Fire Dog is expected to make an appearance to teach community members about fire prevention, and a Bouncy Castle will help children wear off some of their energy.
“How better to honor those who lost their lives than by having a day where we have a celebration of people who serve in emergency services,” Fire Chief John Cermak said. “It’s a celebration of our country, the spirit of the American people, and our collective hope for a better future.”
