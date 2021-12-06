Local health officials continue to urge caution as the omicron variant appears to be spreading worldwide, including in Washington.
“The emergence of yet another variant of concern is a somber reminder that elimination of COVID is an unlikely scenario,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish Health District health officer. “However, the emergence of omicron should come as no surprise. This is what viruses do: mutants arise and fit mutants displace their predecessors.”
The variant was identified in Washington over the weekend.
Much is still unknown about the omicron variant, state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist told reporters last week. That includes how easily it’s passed from person to person, or how effective vaccines and antiviral medications can fight it.
Health officials warned that it is not clear yet what the impact of this strain’s mutations are on the capacity of the virus to transmit more efficiently, to affect vaccine effectiveness and evade immune response.
“We’re talking weeks before we start getting some of this information,” Lindquist said.
Meanwhile, health experts urge people to take precautions.
“We know what it takes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we must continue to keep our guard up with masking, physical distancing, increased ventilation and other prevention measures,” Spitters said.
In addition, health officials urge everyone 5 years and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose.
In Snohomish County, 73% of eligible people have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Island County, 72% of eligible people have received at least one dose.
Local COVID cases
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 50 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — down from 60 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In Snohomish County, the COVID case rate dipped to 290 cases per 100,000 residents from Nov. 21-Dec. 3, the Snohomish Health District reported Monday, Dec. 6.There were 51 COVID patients in county hospitals and 17 of whom required a ventilator. There were nine COVID deaths in the county in the past week.
Camano recorded 18 new cases last week, the fewest in the past 18 weeks, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 68 — the fewest since early August.
In Island County, the case rate decreased to 165 infections per 100,000 residents from Nov. 18-Dec. 1, Island County Public Health officials said Dec. 2.
The Stanwood-Camano School District reported 19 new COVID cases detected from Nov. 24-30.
Camano adds vaccination location
In partnership with Island County COVID Response, Dr. Bryan Cooper at Camano Island Health System will be administering free COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone, regardless of whether they are regular patients or not.
Since the start of the pandemic, CIHS and Camano Island Fire & Rescue have worked in conjunction with Island County Public Health to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.
"I do feel for people who are getting incorrect information (about the vaccine), especially when it might look like it's correct," said Cooper, adding that he and his staff can answer questions and address concerns with patients about the vaccines.
All three vaccines are available at CIHS. Soon, the medical facility at 1283 Elger Bay Road will offer free rapid testing to those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with someone who is infected.
Flu activity increasing
The CDC has alerted health care providers and Health Districts across the country that flu activity, while low overall nationally, has been increasing over the recent weeks. Flu vaccines are available with local providers and pharmacies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.