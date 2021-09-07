An estate liquidator has moved into a prominent downtown Stanwood location, a BBQ joint opens, an eye clinic moves and an accountant takes his shop to Camano.
Estate Liquidators
Roaming through Estate Liquidators is like being on a treasure hunt. The store is attracting the attention of antique dealers and designers as well as homeowners looking for something different. Here they find antiques, custom furniture, rugs, art, a litter chair and fountains — there’s even a mid-century Frigidaire Flair kitchen range like Samantha had on the ‘60s Bewitched TV show.
The storefront is interior designer Mark Mandelin's side gig. When COVID-19 hit and his sales outlets closed, he put his collections into storage and racked up huge fees. So he opened Estate Liquidators in Viking Village where Amundson’s Auction used to be.
He’s selling his collectibles at a loss, “but it’s better than paying storage fees,” he said.
His main work is as a designer, but his store is open noon-5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Mandelin welcomes consignments. 8806 Viking Way, Stanwood, mandesigner@gmail.com
Cascadia Eye
For its 12th anniversary, Cascadia Eye has opened in a new location. Its doctors started seeing patients Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 8718 270th St. NW, Stanwood. It’s a block south of the historical east downtown block.
Cascadia Eye will celebrate with a grand opening 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, with a ribbon-cutting, prizes and snacks from local businesses.
Spokesperson Kristie Lindell said Cascadia offers comprehensive eye care, surgical care, a pediatric specialist and an optical department with a wide selection of glasses and contacts. 360-629-4180; cascadiaeye.com
Michael Dame & Associates
An accountant firm moved to the island. Michael Dame & Associates, Inc. P.S. bought Terry Greer’s business in 2018 and continued in a converted house on Main Street in Stanwood.
This accounting firm has now moved to an upgraded professional facility and opened Sept. 1 at 848 N. Sunrise Boulevard, Building G, Suite 100, Camano Island, next to Pope Chiropractic and Brooklyn Brothers Pizza.
Michael Dame & Associates offer help with taxes, financial planning and payroll processing. 360-629-9420; mdamecpa.com
Pure Smoke NW BBQ
After smoking meats on a small electric smoker, Jim Walrath decided to go whole hog — in 2011, he invested in a commercial reverse flow offset smoker. First thing he did, was to fire it up and cook a whole 150-pound hog for his father-in-law’s 80th birthday. His family and friends have been enjoying his smoked meats ever since.
Walrath, a building contractor plans to build a commissary kitchen. For now, he caters events with the smoker in a food trailer. He offers brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork or chicken along with coleslaw, smoked beans and spicy smoked potato salad.
Pure Smoke NW BBQ also serves the public with walk up service 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from his black concession trailer, tucked in between Designs Northwest Architects and Bob’s Market on 10219 Highway 532.
Washington receives $2 million SBA grant to boost small business exports
The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded the state Department of Commerce a 10th year of funding to help small businesses grow through exporting. The $2 million grant is part of the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program.
Commerce will use the money to continue a number of export assistance programs for small businesses, including export vouchers, support for industry focused virtual and in-person trade shows, trade missions, inbound buyer events and export training. Businesses can also use the funding to increase their online presence through website development for international audiences and e-commerce.
More than 1,000 small businesses around the state have benefited from the program. They have achieved nearly $760 million in sales, creating an estimated return on investment of nearly 100:1, according to Commerce officials.
