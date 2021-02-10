More businesses have expanded or opened recently in the area, including Bulldog Self Storage, Camano Marine Lawn & Power and Quil Ceda Creek Casino.
Bulldog Self Storage
A new storage facility is now open on the first level of Cambridge Place apartments in the Stanwood Camano Village shopping center.
Bulldog Self Storage offers 95 heated units in a variety of sizes, totaling 8,246 square feet of rentable storage space. Sizes range from 5-by-6 feet to 15-by-20 feet.
Some units are accessed via an exterior door and others through an interior hallway. Daily access is 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The self-storage facility is owned by Grandview’s Bulldog Storage and is managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett.
“Managing self-storage as part of an apartment complex is something new to West Coast Self-Storage, and we are thrilled to open this new project,” said Sophie Vetter, district manager for West Coast Self-Storage.
The facility is at 7000 265th St NW. 877-611-8550 or westcoastselfstorage.com.
Camano Marine Lawn & Power
Camano Marine has grown into two businesses, now that Camano Marine Lawn & Power has opened in the detached building in back, to the west.
Camano Marine is a family-owned store that sells and services boats and accessories. Bruce and Leslie Hawthorne bought the business that was started in the 1970s from Carol and George Ryer.
Brendan Hawthorne was 12 when his parents bought the shop in 2003, and he grew up helping out. After graduating college in 2016, he came back and pitched in to rebuild the business that took a hit from the Great Recession. Three years ago, they added lawnmowers.
“We’ve since grown the business to the point it needed to be its own thing,” said Brendan Hawthorne, now sales manager.
Camano Marine Lawn & Power has a full-service maintenance and repair shop, with Darin Hoff, master certified technician, to service all products they sell.
“It’s a valuable community resource to have equipment and service within a hand’s reach and not have to drive out of the community for,” Brendan Hawthorne said.
The new retail store is next door in a separate building just west of Camano Marine, at 909 Highway 532, Camano Island. The two stores share a website and phone: camanomarine.net and 360-629-4507.
Quil Ceda Creek Casino
A new Quil Ceda Creek Casino opened its doors last week, replacing the 17-year-old Quil Ceda Creek Casino across the street on 31st Avenue in Tulalip.
The new casino on 15 acres of tribal land has double the space — 126,000 square feet — with an expanded main casino and various dining options. With a six-story parking garage in addition to surface parking, the casino is designed to be a major gaming, dining and entertainment destination in the Northwest.
For now, entertainment areas are closed based on COVID-19 guidelines. When the time comes, they’ll open a venue with live music and sports viewing on massive video walls.
The casino is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There’s no smoking or vaping, except in designated areas. The venue follows COVID-19 restrictions, with no-touch temperature checks performed upon entry, limited capacity, mandatory, properly fitting masks, social distancing, aggressive and deep cleaning procedures.
Information: 360-716-1700 or quilcedacreekcasino.com
